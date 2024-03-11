"Donald Trump will not give a penny for the Russian-Ukrainian war" - Orban

Former U.S. President Donald Trump will not finance military action in Ukraine if he returns to the White House. This was reported by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who met with the former US leader on March 8 at his estate in Florida, UNN reports.

Details

"If America does not give money, the Europeans themselves will not be able to finance this war, and then the war will end Prime Minister Orban emphasized.

Orbán emphasized that although Donald Trump is not yet president of the United States, his party in the US legislature is preventing Democrats from investing in the war.

He does not want to finance Europe's security instead of Europeans Orban said about Trump's position.

