"Donald Trump will not give a penny for the Russian-Ukrainian war" - Orban

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 11089 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 30460 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 30235 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 183499 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 170013 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 169801 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 217109 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 248324 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 154116 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371420 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+20°
3.5m/s
33%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 149218 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 49985 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 67774 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 28935 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 21035 views
Publications

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 30460 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 183499 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 150958 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 170013 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 161343 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Denis Shmyhal

Emmanuel Macron

Andrii Sybiha

Rand Paul

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 3368 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 16608 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 17499 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 22098 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 30157 views
Actual

Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II

Telegram

Instagram

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Shahed-136

"Donald Trump will not give a penny for the Russian-Ukrainian war" - Orban

Kyiv • UNN

 • 31949 views

Donald Trump will not finance the Ukraine-Russia war if he returns to the White House, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban says.

"Donald Trump will not give a penny for the Russian-Ukrainian war" - Orban

Former U.S. President Donald Trump will not finance military action in Ukraine if he returns to the White House. This was reported by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who met with the former US leader on March 8 at his estate in Florida, UNN reports.

Details

"If America does not give money, the Europeans themselves will not be able to finance this war, and then the war will end

Prime Minister Orban emphasized.

Orbán emphasized that although Donald Trump is not yet president of the United States, his party in the US legislature is preventing Democrats from investing in the war.

He does not want to finance Europe's security instead of Europeans

Orban said about Trump's position.

Trump hosts Orban at his Florida estate09.03.24, 06:51 • 101656 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

News of the World
Donald Trump
Europe
United States
Ukraine
Florida
Viktor Orban
Brent
$65.25
Bitcoin
$82,832.50
S&P 500
$5,263.63
Tesla
$255.44
Газ TTF
$36.69
Золото
$3,090.36
Ethereum
$1,788.11