Trump hosts Orban at his Florida estate

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with former U.S. President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Hirado.hu reports, according to UNN.

Details

It is clear that Donald Trump's return to the White House will mean that the United States will once again have a strong president. And similarly, in terms of Hungarian-American bilateral relations, it can be said that they reached their absolute peak during the presidency of Donald Trump Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó commented on the Prime Minister's trip.

Trump's representatives said that the meeting touched on "a wide range of issues affecting Hungary and the United States, including the paramount importance of strong and secure borders to protect the sovereignty of each nation.

After the meeting, Orban posted a photo on his Facebook page of himself on the steps of Trump's house.

Make America great again, Mr. President Orban signed the publication.

The talks between Orban and Trump were criticized by current US President Joe Biden.

Do you know who he is meeting with today in Mar-a-Lago? With Orban from Hungary, who directly said that democracy does not work He said at a meeting with his supporters in Philadelphia.

