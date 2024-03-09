Trump hosts Orban at his Florida estate

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 24181 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 85398 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

10:10 AM • 57862 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 245858 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 214136 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 184635 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 226609 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 250582 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 156491 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 371934 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+19°
3m/s
38%
Popular news

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 195966 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 75897 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 96688 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 61520 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 54044 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 29846 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 85495 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 245975 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 196472 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 214220 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 16213 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 24713 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 24949 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 54414 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 61895 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Trump hosts Orban at his Florida estate

Kyiv • UNN

 • 101656 views

Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Orban discussed strong borders and bilateral relations at a meeting in Mar-a-Lago.

Trump hosts Orban at his Florida estate

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban met with former U.S. President Donald Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, Hirado.hu reports, according to UNN.

Details

It is clear that Donald Trump's return to the White House will mean that the United States will once again have a strong president. And similarly, in terms of Hungarian-American bilateral relations, it can be said that they reached their absolute peak during the presidency of Donald Trump

Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó commented on the Prime Minister's trip.

Trump's representatives said that the meeting touched on "a wide range of issues affecting Hungary and the United States, including the paramount importance of strong and secure borders to protect the sovereignty of each nation.

After the meeting, Orban posted a photo on his Facebook page of himself on the steps of Trump's house.

Make America great again, Mr. President

Orban signed the publication.

The talks between Orban and Trump were criticized by current US President Joe Biden.

Do you know who he is meeting with today in Mar-a-Lago? With Orban from Hungary, who directly said that democracy does not work

He said at a meeting with his supporters in Philadelphia.

Orban says Trump is 'the only serious chance' for peace in Ukraine02.03.24, 13:32 • 32857 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsNews of the World
Péter Szijjártó
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States
Hungary
Florida
Viktor Orban
Brent
$64.78
Bitcoin
$82,602.80
S&P 500
$5,168.81
Tesla
$242.71
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,056.24
Ethereum
$1,790.14