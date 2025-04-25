Dnipropetrovsk region under massive drone attack: there are victims and wounded

On the eve, the Russians again massively attacked the Dnipropetrovsk region with drones. 11 UAVs were destroyed by the defenders of the sky. Preliminarily, there are dead and wounded, reported the head of the regional military administration Serhiy Lysak, informs UNN.

It is noted that as a result of the attack in the Synelnykivskyi and Samarivskyi districts, fires broke out on the territory of enterprises. Several fires also occurred in Pavlograd - in particular, in a multi-storey building.

"The strikes on Nikopol region do not subside either. The enemy targeted Nikopol and Marganetska community. They used FPV drones and Grad MLRS. The enterprise was damaged. No one was injured," Lysak stated.

