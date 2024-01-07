Dnipropetrovs'k region: Russians attack with artillery and drone strikes

The Russian army attacked Dnipropetrovs'k region with attack drones and artillery. Residents of Nikopol, Chervonohryhorivka districts and the city of Dnipro came under fire. The situation in the region was described by the head of the OVA Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

After the evening attack by the Shahedis, the Russians started using heavy artillery. They fired on the Nikopol region. - Lysak said.

Details

In addition to Nikopol district, according to the head of the JFO, the Russians fired half a dozen more shells at Chervonohryhorivka community at night. Fortunately, no one was hit. The consequences of the shelling are still being established.

Regarding the attack on the Dnipro River, which was attacked by drones the day before, two fires broke out there. The fires were quickly extinguished by emergency responders.

According to the latest reports, an educational institution and a dormitory were damaged in the city. As well as two high-rise buildings and an administrative building.

In addition, 4 civilian cars were destroyed, and 12 others were injured.

According to Lysak's update, at night in Kryvyi Rih district, Ukrainian defenders shot down two enemy drones. Another enemy drone was destroyed by Ukrainian defenders in Nikopol district the night before.

The night before , it was reportedthat Russian drones had attacked Dnipro. There were reports of a hit on a residential building. Rescuers rescued six people, including children.