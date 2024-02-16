Dnipro region: Russians attack Marhanets community with artillery and drones

The Russian military fired heavy artillery and drones at residents of the Marhanets community in the Dnipro region. The situation in the region was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Serhiy Lysak, UNN reports.

After a quiet night and morning, in the afternoon, the enemy again directed their weapons at the Nikopol region. The Marhanets community suffered. The Russians attacked it with two kamikaze drones. And fired from heavy artillery. - Lysak said.

Details

The head of the JMA noted that the consequences of the terror are still being clarified. Law enforcers are inspecting the affected areas.

According to preliminary information, no one was injured.

Russia has already fired at least 24 ballistic missiles at Ukraine from the DPRK. The Prosecutor General gave details

Lysak added that in the evening, Ukrainian air defenders from the Vostok air defense company shot down an enemy missile over the Kryvyi Rih region.