Russia has already fired at least 24 ballistic missiles at Ukraine from the DPRK. The Prosecutor General gave details

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
04:30 AM

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Popular news
Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

Mass protests in Serbia: thousands of people take to the streets over train station tragedy

March 2, 12:27 AM
Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

March 2, 01:39 AM
Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

04:32 AM
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

04:43 AM
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

05:19 AM
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM
Russia has already fired at least 24 ballistic missiles at Ukraine from the DPRK. The Prosecutor General gave details

Russia has already fired at least 24 ballistic missiles at Ukraine from the DPRK. The Prosecutor General gave details

Kyiv  •  UNN

 23222 views

Between December 30 and February 7, Russia fired 24 North Korean ballistic missiles at Ukraine, killing 14 civilians.

The Russian Federation has fired at least 24 North Korean ballistic missiles at Ukraine since December 30, in strikes that mostly missed their respective military targets and killed at least 14 civilians. Reuters reports this with reference to the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, UNN.

According to Kostin, a preliminary assessment allowed Kyiv to determine that the ballistic missiles were from North Korea and from the KN-23/24 series, the latest in a series of missiles used by Russia for air strikes.

The media notes that the Kremlin has neither denied nor confirmed the use of North Korean-made missiles and ammunition.

Speaking to reporters in Kyiv, Kostin said that of the 24 missiles fired, only two were "relatively" accurate, including strikes on an oil refinery and an airfield.

Russia may become even more active in buying ballistic missiles abroad - ISW05.01.24, 06:28 • 37519 views

"The accuracy of the missiles is questionable," he said.

According to the United States, Russia began receiving ballistic missiles and artillery shells from North Korea after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin met at a summit in September.

"In total, from December 30, 2023, to February 7, 2024, the enemy launched at least 12 strikes from this type of (North Korean) missile at seven regions of Ukraine," the Prosecutor General said.

According to him, the largest use of a ballistic missile was in the center of Kharkiv on January 2, when three people were killed and 64 others were injured.

Kostin confirmed that Ukraine is investigating whether a huge crater that appeared near the town of Bucha near Kyiv during an air strike on Thursday morning was caused by a North Korean missile.

An analysis of the attacks found that the maximum range of the missiles was up to 650 kilometers, he said, adding that preliminary estimates suggest that Russia launched them from the Voronezh area.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
reutersReuters
kim-jong-unKim Jong Un
north-koreaNorth Korea
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
kyivKyiv
kharkivKharkiv

