Russia has already fired at least 24 ballistic missiles at Ukraine from the DPRK. The Prosecutor General gave details

The Russian Federation has fired at least 24 North Korean ballistic missiles at Ukraine since December 30, in strikes that mostly missed their respective military targets and killed at least 14 civilians. Reuters reports this with reference to the Prosecutor General of Ukraine, UNN.

According to Kostin, a preliminary assessment allowed Kyiv to determine that the ballistic missiles were from North Korea and from the KN-23/24 series, the latest in a series of missiles used by Russia for air strikes.

The media notes that the Kremlin has neither denied nor confirmed the use of North Korean-made missiles and ammunition.

Speaking to reporters in Kyiv, Kostin said that of the 24 missiles fired, only two were "relatively" accurate, including strikes on an oil refinery and an airfield.

Russia may become even more active in buying ballistic missiles abroad - ISW

"The accuracy of the missiles is questionable," he said.

According to the United States, Russia began receiving ballistic missiles and artillery shells from North Korea after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and Russian President Vladimir Putin met at a summit in September.

"In total, from December 30, 2023, to February 7, 2024, the enemy launched at least 12 strikes from this type of (North Korean) missile at seven regions of Ukraine," the Prosecutor General said.

According to him, the largest use of a ballistic missile was in the center of Kharkiv on January 2, when three people were killed and 64 others were injured.

Kostin confirmed that Ukraine is investigating whether a huge crater that appeared near the town of Bucha near Kyiv during an air strike on Thursday morning was caused by a North Korean missile.

An analysis of the attacks found that the maximum range of the missiles was up to 650 kilometers, he said, adding that preliminary estimates suggest that Russia launched them from the Voronezh area.