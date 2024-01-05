Russia may become even more active in buying ballistic missiles abroad - ISW

Russians may step up their efforts to purchase ballistic missiles abroad after the latest massive missile strikes against Ukraine have achieved some success. This is stated in a report by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), UNN reports.

Details

The report states that the Russian defense industry is currently capable of producing 4 Iskander missiles and 4 Kinzhal missiles per month. At the same time, the number of S-300/S-400 missiles that the Russian military-industrial complex can produce is unknown.

Experts note that the Russian industry is not capable of producing the necessary number of ballistic missiles for a permanent "strike campaign" against Ukraine, as this requires a large amount of ballistics.

ISW believes that Russia will intensify its efforts to purchase ballistic missiles abroad if it intends to continue intensive missile attacks.

In addition, the ISW report indicates that the effectiveness of Russian ballistic missiles depends on the configuration of Ukraine's air defense in the target area and the strike system.

US convenes UN Security Council over North Korean missiles in Russia