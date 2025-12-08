Dnipro and the region suffered enemy attacks, one person killed, two children among the wounded: consequences shown

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of night attacks by Russian troops with drones, there is one dead and 5 injured, including two children, and there is damage, reported on Monday by acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Vladyslav Haivanenko and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Details

"Late in the evening, the Russians directed FPV drones at the Zelenodolsk and Hrushivka communities of Kryvyi Rih. In the latter, a 51-year-old man received severe injuries. Doctors fought for his life, but could not save him," Haivanenko wrote on social media.

According to him, in the area, an agricultural enterprise, a private house, and a gas pipeline were damaged. A motorhome caught fire.

"The enemy attacked the Mezhyritska community of Pavlohrad district with UAVs. Four people were wounded, including a 14-year-old boy. Doctors assess the condition of the injured 41-year-old woman as serious," Haivanenko said.

According to him, a local house caught fire, and 2 more were destroyed. An outbuilding and a car were damaged.

"The enemy targeted the district center, Pokrovska, Chervonohryhorivska, and Marhanetska communities of Nikopol region with artillery and FPV drones. A 13-year-old girl was injured," Haivanenko noted.

Two five-story buildings, an art school, and a car were damaged, he added.

"The aggressor hit Dnipro with a drone. Fire engulfed an administrative building. 3 apartment buildings and a car were affected," Haivanenko informed.

According to him, 8 enemy UAVs were destroyed over the region.

