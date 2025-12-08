$42.180.00
06:59 AM • 606 views
Umerov revealed details of peace talks with Trump's representatives in the US: today's report to Zelenskyy
December 7, 05:16 PM • 15920 views
"With light, we will overcome darkness": The Bethlehem Peace Light has arrived in Ukraine, received by Plast scoutsPhoto
December 7, 04:33 PM • 28890 views
In Ukraine, power outages will continue: schedules for Monday, December 8
December 7, 02:41 PM • 26504 views
Russians changed their tactics of strikes on Ukraine: objects previously considered untouchable are now under threat
December 7, 11:06 AM • 31319 views
Russian occupiers destroyed the dam of the Pechenihy reservoir in Kharkiv OblastPhoto
December 6, 08:45 PM • 55110 views
Zelenskyy had a difficult conversation with Trump's representatives regarding territories - Axios
December 6, 09:02 AM • 64414 views
No model of security guarantees for Ukraine is possible without the Armed Forces: Syrskyi recorded a video addressVideo
December 6, 07:49 AM • 68253 views
Russia launched a massive missile and drone attack on energy facilities in 8 regions, causing power outages - Ministry of Energy
December 6, 04:00 AM • 59441 views
Ukraine celebrates Armed Forces Day: history of formation and modern traditionsPhoto
December 5, 06:15 PM • 61801 views
US-Ukraine talks on "Trump's peace plan" to continue on Saturday, likely throughout the weekend – Axios
Publications
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Dnipro and the region suffered enemy attacks, one person killed, two children among the wounded: consequences shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 46 views

Russian troops attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with FPV drones and UAVs, as a result of which a 51-year-old man was killed and five people, including children, were injured. An agricultural enterprise, private houses, a gas pipeline, and an administrative building were damaged.

Dnipro and the region suffered enemy attacks, one person killed, two children among the wounded: consequences shown

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of night attacks by Russian troops with drones, there is one dead and 5 injured, including two children, and there is damage, reported on Monday by acting head of the Dnipropetrovsk OVA Vladyslav Haivanenko and the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, showing the consequences, writes UNN.

Details

"Late in the evening, the Russians directed FPV drones at the Zelenodolsk and Hrushivka communities of Kryvyi Rih. In the latter, a 51-year-old man received severe injuries. Doctors fought for his life, but could not save him," Haivanenko wrote on social media.

According to him, in the area, an agricultural enterprise, a private house, and a gas pipeline were damaged. A motorhome caught fire.

"The enemy attacked the Mezhyritska community of Pavlohrad district with UAVs. Four people were wounded, including a 14-year-old boy. Doctors assess the condition of the injured 41-year-old woman as serious," Haivanenko said.

According to him, a local house caught fire, and 2 more were destroyed. An outbuilding and a car were damaged.

"The enemy targeted the district center, Pokrovska, Chervonohryhorivska, and Marhanetska communities of Nikopol region with artillery and FPV drones. A 13-year-old girl was injured," Haivanenko noted.

Two five-story buildings, an art school, and a car were damaged, he added.

"The aggressor hit Dnipro with a drone. Fire engulfed an administrative building. 3 apartment buildings and a car were affected," Haivanenko informed.

According to him, 8 enemy UAVs were destroyed over the region.

The number of injured in Dnipro has risen to 45, a day of mourning has been declared in the city for the dead - OVA02.12.25, 09:07 • 36379 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Dnipro
Kryvyi Rih