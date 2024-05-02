Dmytro Kuleba discusses Ukrainian air defense with Polish Defense Minister

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba had a telephone conversation with Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

During our conversation, Radoslaw Sikorski and I noted the positive dynamics in Ukrainian-Polish bilateral relations. We also discussed the strengthening of Ukraine's air defense, Ukraine's path to the European Union and President Zelenskyy's Peace Formula said Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba.

