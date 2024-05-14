DIU shows how enemy's equipment is being mined in Kharkiv region

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed how the enemy is being destroyed with equipment in Kharkiv region, UNN writes.

Details

"Scouts in Kharkiv region are destroying Muscovites and their equipment. The pilots of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine's fpv drones continue to work hard and fruitfully in Kharkiv region," the DIU said on social media.

In particular, the scouts discovered and burned a number of Russian armored vehicles, a Strela 10m air defense system, a D-30 cannon, enemy communications equipment, and an expensive Murom-M reconnaissance system .

Plus 1400 occupants and 11 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses