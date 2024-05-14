ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Plus 1400 occupants and 11 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Plus 1400 occupants and 11 tanks: General Staff updates data on enemy losses

Kyiv  •  UNN

Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine, Russian troops have lost approximately 485,430 personnel and 7,496 tanks.

The losses of the Russian occupiers since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have already reached about 485 430 people, 7496 tanks and hundreds of pieces of military equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

The enemy's total combat losses from 02/24/22 to 05/14/24 are estimated to have amounted to:

  • personnel - about 485 430 (+1400) people,
  • tanks - 7496 (+11) units,
  • armored combat vehicles - 14460 (+43) units,
  • artillery systems -  12515 (+28) units,
  • MLRS - 1070 (+0) units,
  • air defense systems - 798 (+1) units,
  • aircraft - 351 (+1) units,
  • helicopters - 325 (+0) units,
  • UAVs of operational and tactical level - 9985 (+49),
  • cruise missiles - 2197 (+0),
  • ships/boats - 26 (+0) units,
  • submarines - 1 (+0) units,
  • automotive equipment and tank trucks - 16907 (+29) units,
  • special equipment - 2054 (+6).
Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

War
armed-forces-of-ukraineArmed Forces of Ukraine
ukraineUkraine

