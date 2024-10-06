DIU Chief Budanov awards Czech volunteer Jan Veverka with medal

DIU Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov awarded Czech volunteer and reserve lieutenant colonel of the Special Operations Forces of the Czech Armed Forces Jan Veverka with the medal "For Assistance to the Military Intelligence of Ukraine, II degree". This was reported by the DIU press service, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the relevant order was issued by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on September 26, 2024. The award was presented by the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov.

War reveals the true faces of people, and those who help the army do so with great dedication and courage, - Kyrylo Budanov said.

Help

Jan Veverka is the founder and co-owner of Touzimsky Capital, a large investment company operating in the Czech Republic and Switzerland.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression, he has been actively supporting Ukraine by organizing fundraisers for the Ukrainian Defense Forces, in particular for the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. His contribution to strengthening the capabilities of Ukrainian intelligence was highly appreciated by the Ukrainian leadership.

The DIU emphasized that the award is a recognition of Jan Veverka's personal position and active assistance in Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression.

