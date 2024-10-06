DIU Chief Budanov awards Czech volunteer Jan Veverka with medal

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 20246 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 91936 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 159749 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 133932 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 140851 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 137956 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 178625 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111949 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 169884 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104683 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138613 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138225 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 80057 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 106336 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 108513 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 159759 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 178630 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 169886 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 197334 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 186394 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 138225 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 138613 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145289 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 136779 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153776 views
Actual
DIU Chief Budanov awards Czech volunteer Jan Veverka with medal

DIU Chief Budanov awards Czech volunteer Jan Veverka with medal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 41223 views

The Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Kyrylo Budanov presented Czech volunteer Jan Veverka with a medal “For Assistance to the Military Intelligence of Ukraine, Second Class”. Veverka actively supports Ukraine by organizing fundraisers for the Defense Forces.

DIU Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov awarded Czech volunteer and reserve lieutenant colonel of the Special Operations Forces of the Czech Armed Forces Jan Veverka with the medal "For Assistance to the Military Intelligence of Ukraine, II degree". This was reported by the DIU press service, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the relevant order was issued by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine on September 26, 2024. The award was presented by the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Lieutenant General Kyrylo Budanov.

War reveals the true faces of people, and those who help the army do so with great dedication and courage,

- Kyrylo Budanov said.

Help

Jan Veverka is the founder and co-owner of Touzimsky Capital, a large investment company operating in the Czech Republic and Switzerland.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian aggression, he has been actively supporting Ukraine by organizing fundraisers for the Ukrainian Defense Forces, in particular for the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine. His contribution to strengthening the capabilities of Ukrainian intelligence was highly appreciated by the Ukrainian leadership.

The DIU emphasized that the award is a recognition of Jan Veverka's personal position and active assistance in Ukraine's fight against Russian aggression.

Today, the issue of replacing Budanov is not being discussed - MP02.10.24, 19:38 • 35319 views

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
holovne-upravlinnia-rozvidky-ukrainaThe Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
switzerlandSwitzerland
kyrylo-budanovKirill Budanov
czech-republicCzech Republic
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising