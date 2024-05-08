ukenru
"Сoncerning news": the White House reacts to the attempted assassination of Zelensky

"Сoncerning news": the White House reacts to the attempted assassination of Zelensky

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17507 views

The White House spokeswoman called the detention of two colonels who were preparing an assassination attempt on the President of Ukraine "very disturbing news" and said that the United States was pleased that the attempt was prevented.

Commenting on the detention of two colonels of the State Protection Department who were preparing to assassinate the President of Ukraine, White House spokeswoman Karin Jean-Pierre called it concerning news. She said this during a briefing on May 7, UNN reports citing Voice of America.

Details

"This is certainly very concerning news, and of course we are glad that a potential attempt to assassinate the president was averted," Jean-Pierre said.

In addition, commenting on the boycott of Vladimir Putin's inauguration ceremony, the White House spokeswoman said that the United States ignored the invitation to the swearing-in ceremony because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Under Putin's leadership, Russia started this brutal and unprovoked war, and the Russian authorities resorted to draconian repression at home, as well as aggressive actions abroad. And so I think we have made ourselves very clear here," the official said.

"We certainly do not consider those elections to be free and democratic, but he is the president of Russia, and he will continue to hold that position," US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said earlier .

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

