Ukrzaliznytsia waste disposal without a license - a scheme of over UAH 2.7 million exposed

Kyiv • UNN

 116 views

The director of a private enterprise received UAH 2.7 million for hazardous waste disposal services for Ukrzaliznytsia, which were in fact not performed. The waste was taken to an unlicensed landfill.

Ukrzaliznytsia waste disposal without a license - a scheme of over UAH 2.7 million exposed
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Law enforcement officers uncovered a scheme during the procurement of hazardous waste disposal services for one of Ukrzaliznytsia's subdivisions. The director of a private enterprise received funds for work that was not actually performed. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

Details

According to the investigation, during the tender, a private company submitted documents with inaccurate information, which allowed it to win the procurement and conclude a contract with one of Ukrzaliznytsia's subdivisions.

As law enforcement officers established, the enterprise had neither the necessary resources nor the relevant permits and licenses for hazardous waste disposal. Despite this, it received budget funds for providing services.

In reality, the hazardous waste was simply taken to a landfill without any license, which indicates a complete failure to fulfill the terms of the concluded contract. As a result of such actions, the state suffered losses amounting to over 2.7 million hryvnias.

Prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General informed the director of the private enterprise of suspicion of official forgery and embezzlement of property on an especially large scale under Part 1 of Article 366 and Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The pre-trial investigation is currently ongoing. A preventive measure has already been chosen for the suspect.

Recall

Prosecutors conducted 27 searches as part of the investigation into the activities of illegal call centers. The discovered offices had over 1500 workplaces, and the scale of the scheme was industrial.

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

