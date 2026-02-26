Ukrzaliznytsia waste disposal without a license - a scheme of over UAH 2.7 million exposed

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General

Law enforcement officers uncovered a scheme during the procurement of hazardous waste disposal services for one of Ukrzaliznytsia's subdivisions. The director of a private enterprise received funds for work that was not actually performed. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, according to UNN.

According to the investigation, during the tender, a private company submitted documents with inaccurate information, which allowed it to win the procurement and conclude a contract with one of Ukrzaliznytsia's subdivisions.

As law enforcement officers established, the enterprise had neither the necessary resources nor the relevant permits and licenses for hazardous waste disposal. Despite this, it received budget funds for providing services.

In reality, the hazardous waste was simply taken to a landfill without any license, which indicates a complete failure to fulfill the terms of the concluded contract. As a result of such actions, the state suffered losses amounting to over 2.7 million hryvnias.

Prosecutors from the Office of the Prosecutor General informed the director of the private enterprise of suspicion of official forgery and embezzlement of property on an especially large scale under Part 1 of Article 366 and Part 5 of Article 191 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The pre-trial investigation is currently ongoing. A preventive measure has already been chosen for the suspect.

