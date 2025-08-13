$41.430.02
Exclusive
09:48 AM
Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case contradicts Constitution and Human Rights Convention - lawyer
09:00 AM
Scandal at Max Korzh's concert in Poland: Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms detention of three Ukrainians
Exclusive
08:39 AM
A People's Deputy has no right to be a lobbyist: where does the protection of interests end and illegal influence begin?
06:18 AM
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super Cup
06:01 AM
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian ties
August 12, 01:29 PM
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
"Diia.Card" is now available: how to apply for state payments on your smartphone

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

Diia.Card has been launched in Ukraine for convenient receipt of all state payments via smartphone. The card can be issued in Diia or partner banks, such as PrivatBank, Monobank, and Credit Dnipro.

"Diia.Card" is now available: how to apply for state payments on your smartphone

Ukraine has launched the "Diia.Card" service for receiving all state payments via smartphone, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

"Diia.Card" launched - convenient receipt of state payments for Ukrainians

- Fedorov wrote.

How to apply

"Now you can apply for "Diia.Card" on your smartphone - in a few clicks through the Diia application or partner banks: PrivatBank, Monobank, and Credit Dnipro," the Vice Prime Minister said.

According to him, the list of banks will soon expand. "Instead of several cards - one convenient multi-account card for all state payments and services. You no longer need to open separate cards for each type of assistance," he noted.

Fedorov listed the main advantages of "Diia.Card":

  • one card for all state payments;
    • mixed payment option - automatic top-up with own funds if there are not enough funds on the special account.

      What services can be received on "Diia.Card"

      According to Fedorov, the following can already be received on "Diia.Card":

      • "eBook";
        • "eBaby";
          • military bonds;
            • "Veteran Sport";
              • unemployment benefits;
                • IDP assistance;
                  • pension payments;
                    • assistance from international organizations and others.

                      "The service can be used by all Ukrainians aged 18 and over - it is enough to have a passport and RNOCPP," the Vice Prime Minister noted.

                      What services are in the project and what cannot be received

                      "Soon, payments under the "Schoolchild's Package" program will be available on "Diia.Card". At the same time, "National Cashback" and "eRecovery" work separately and are not included in the multi-account card," Fedorov emphasized.

                      Ukraine introduces "Diia.Card" for state payments: what is foreseen30.07.25, 13:23 • 6421 view

                      Julia Shramko

                      SocietyLife hackFinance
                      Diia (service)
                      PrivatBank
                      Ukraine