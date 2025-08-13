"Diia.Card" is now available: how to apply for state payments on your smartphone

Ukraine has launched the "Diia.Card" service for receiving all state payments via smartphone, First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

"Diia.Card" launched - convenient receipt of state payments for Ukrainians - Fedorov wrote.

How to apply

"Now you can apply for "Diia.Card" on your smartphone - in a few clicks through the Diia application or partner banks: PrivatBank, Monobank, and Credit Dnipro," the Vice Prime Minister said.

According to him, the list of banks will soon expand. "Instead of several cards - one convenient multi-account card for all state payments and services. You no longer need to open separate cards for each type of assistance," he noted.

Fedorov listed the main advantages of "Diia.Card":

one card for all state payments;

mixed payment option - automatic top-up with own funds if there are not enough funds on the special account.

What services can be received on "Diia.Card"

According to Fedorov, the following can already be received on "Diia.Card":

"eBook";

"eBaby";

military bonds;

"Veteran Sport";

unemployment benefits;

IDP assistance;

pension payments;

assistance from international organizations and others.

"The service can be used by all Ukrainians aged 18 and over - it is enough to have a passport and RNOCPP," the Vice Prime Minister noted.

What services are in the project and what cannot be received

"Soon, payments under the "Schoolchild's Package" program will be available on "Diia.Card". At the same time, "National Cashback" and "eRecovery" work separately and are not included in the multi-account card," Fedorov emphasized.

