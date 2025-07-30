Ukraine introduces "Diia.Card" for state payments: what is foreseen
Kyiv • UNN
The government approved "Diia.Card" for more efficient administration of cash support programs. The card will allow receiving payments for various initiatives and types of assistance.
In Ukraine, "Diia.Card" is being introduced for state financial assistance under various programs, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Wednesday following a government meeting, UNN writes.
Today, the government approved "Diia.Card". This will change the system of state payments
The introduction of "Diia.Card", according to the Prime Minister, allows the state to more effectively administer financial support programs. "Citizens will receive one convenient digital tool to access all types of assistance, and the state will receive a tool to control the targeted use of funds," she noted.
"This is especially important for launching initiatives such as "eMalyatko", "eKnyha", "Veteran Sports" and soon "Schoolchild's Package", which have a clear purpose of appropriations. Also, Ukrainians will be able to receive payments to "Diia.Card" for military bonds, unemployment benefits, support for internally displaced persons, pension payments and financial assistance," Svyrydenko explained.
"Diia" integrated an AI consultant: it helps process every second request29.07.25, 14:06 • 4202 views