Diddy's lawyers demand the dismissal of his case

Rapper Sean Diddy Combs' lawyers are again demanding that the trial in the sex trafficking case be dismissed. UNN reports this with reference to ABC News.

Sean "Diddy" Combs' lawyers are again asking the judge presiding over his sex trafficking case to declare a mistrial based on alleged prosecutorial misconduct. - the statement reads.

It is reported that in a letter filed on Saturday, defense attorney Alexandra Shapiro claimed that federal prosecutors provided allegedly "demonstrably false" evidence related to an allegation that Combs suspended Briana Bongolan — a longtime friend of Combs' ex-girlfriend and star witness Cassie Ventura — from the balcony of a 17th-floor apartment in Los Angeles.

Combs' lawyers accuse Bongolan of giving false testimony.

While Bongolan testified that she was able to document her injuries from the September 26 attack, defense attorneys showed jurors hotel receipts to prove that Combs was in New York from September 24-29, 2016.

The government knew or should have known that this testimony was perjury and that Ms. Bongolan could not have been injured by Mr. Combs on a Los Angeles balcony in the early morning of September 26, or even the day before - Shapiro wrote.

After Bongolan was shown hotel records suggesting Combs was in New York around the time of the incident, she stood by her allegations, and prosecutors said the incident may have occurred before September 24.

They argued that the episode of unexplained violence showed jurors that the rap mogul was "an angry and dangerous man who terrorized Ms. Ventura and her friends."

Last month, defense attorneys unsuccessfully sought a mistrial after prosecutors attempted to ask about the destruction of fingerprints, evidence related to the arson investigation of Scott Mesqudi's sports car, known as rapper Kid Cudi.

Prosecutors allege that Combs coordinated the car bombing after Medscudi began dating Ventura. Defense attorneys argued that the line of questioning could suggest that Combs improperly interfered in the arson investigation, but Judge Arun Subramanian immediately rejected the request.

In Saturday's letter, defense attorneys also argued that prosecutors continued their "improper line of questioning" by asking a former Combs aide how she avoided speeding tickets by mentioning his name.

The woman, who is testifying under the pseudonym "Mia", is a former Combs assistant who has accused him of sexual assault.

Shortly thereafter, during Mia's questioning the next day, it became clear that the government's motive from the outset was to suggest that Mr. Combs had corrupt influence over the Los Angeles authorities when attempting to create the impression that he was responsible for the destruction of fingerprints - the defense attorneys argued.

Prosecutors have not yet responded to Saturday's request for a mistrial. They are expected to file a response with the court on Monday.

Trump commented on whether he would pardon scandalous rapper "Diddy"

P.Diddy case

The trial of American rapper and producer Sean Combs (P.Diddy) began on May 5, 2025 in New York. The charges include trafficking in persons for the purpose of sexual exploitation, violence and harassment.

Combs denies all charges. On May 30, the BBC reported that Diddy's former assistant told a New York court that he had repeatedly sexually assaulted her.

The woman, who worked with Combs for eight years, testified anonymously under the pseudonym "Mia".

Mia said she started working for Combs in 2009 when she was about 20. The work environment she found herself in was, in her words, "toxic" and "chaotic."

Combs, she said, was often violent towards her. He once threw a plate of spaghetti at her that nearly hit her in the head.

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ