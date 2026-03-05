$43.720.26
Detention of 91 Ukrainians in Poland - details revealed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 74 views

The Embassy of Ukraine in Poland and the Polish police commented on the detention of 91 Ukrainian citizens. This happened during an operation to verify the legality of foreigners' stay and search for individuals.

Detention of 91 Ukrainians in Poland - details revealed

The Embassy of Ukraine in the Republic of Poland, as well as the Official Communiqué of the Polish Police, commented on the detention of 91 citizens of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the page of the Ukrainian diplomatic mission on Facebook and the press center of the Official Communiqué of the Polish Police.

Details

According to Polish law enforcement officers, the action was primarily aimed at verifying the legality of foreigners' stay on the territory of the Republic of Poland and detaining persons who were wanted.

Among those detained were not only Ukrainians, but also Belarusians, Moldovans, Russians, and citizens of other countries. Also, 7 people who were wanted on the basis of EU and Interpol arrest warrants were detained.

This action was carried out as part of cyclical nationwide measures by the services, the purpose of which is to strengthen security in our country

- stated the Polish police.

At the same time, the Ukrainian embassy in Poland emphasizes: the obligation to return is not an immediate deportation.

This is the beginning of administrative proceedings, which can last weeks or months. The person has the right to appeal the decision and receive legal assistance

- the message says.

The Embassy also published a memo on the rights and obligations of Ukrainian citizens in Poland in crisis situations.

Recall

On March 5, it became known that Polish law enforcement officers detained 91 citizens of Ukraine during a two-day operation to strengthen migration control. In total, 1944 people were identified and 147 foreigners wanted by law enforcement agencies were detained.

Yevhen Ustimenko

