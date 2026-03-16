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Deserter received suspicion for adjusting enemy attacks on Dnipro at the request of the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

The SBU exposed a deserter who, at the request of the Russian Federation, adjusted the air attacks of the Rashists on Dnipro.

Deserter received suspicion for adjusting enemy attacks on Dnipro at the request of the Russian Federation

Law enforcement officers exposed a deserter who, on the orders of the Russian Federation, adjusted the air attacks of the Rashists on Dnipro; the military man was notified of suspicion of treason, the SBU and the Prosecutor General's Office reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"Military counterintelligence and investigators of the Security Service, with the assistance of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, exposed another FSB agent in the ranks of the Armed Forces. He turned out to be a mobilized man recruited by the enemy, who voluntarily left his military unit and adjusted the attacks of the Russian Federation on Dnipro," the SBU reported.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, a serviceman of the Ukrainian Defense Forces, suspected of cooperating with Russian special services, was exposed in Dnipro. "Under the procedural guidance of the Dnipro specialized prosecutor's office in the field of defense of the Eastern region, on March 3, 2026, he was notified of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - state treason," the Prosecutor General's Office reported.

According to the case materials, the SBU reported, "the suspect came to the attention of the Rashists when he was looking for "easy money" in Telegram channels after fleeing the unit." "Having agreed to work for the FSB, the agent walked around the city and its surroundings to identify and record the coordinates of defense and critical infrastructure facilities," the SBU reported.

"Among the objects that the suspect "hunted" were checkpoints and reserve command posts of Ukrainian troops, as well as stations of the regional branch of Ukrzaliznytsia. To covertly record potential "targets," the agent videotaped them under the guise of phone conversations," the SBU said.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, "in November 2025, the suspect videotaped infrastructure facilities, documented the consequences of one of the missile strikes, and sent them to his handlers." "In addition, he sent a screenshot with the geolocation of a checkpoint where National Guard servicemen and police officers are serving," the OGP noted.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, "for each task, he received a reward to a crypto wallet - from 1 to 2 thousand hryvnias." Three such episodes have been documented.

"Soon after the start of the reconnaissance sorties, the suspect decided to temporarily "lie low" in the house of his relatives in the Dnipropetrovsk region. However, SBU officers had already documented his every step and detained him at the final stage of the operation," the Security Service of Ukraine reported.

During the search of the agent, as noted by the SBU, "a smartphone with evidence of working for the enemy was seized, including encrypted video files with military objects and their coordinates on Google Maps."

According to the SBU, the perpetrator is in custody without the right to bail. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

SBU detains GRU 'mole' in one of the AFU units in Kharkiv region, who was 'leaking' positions10.02.26, 12:57 • 4027 views

Julia Shramko

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