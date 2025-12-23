Deputy's "tariff" for land: in Odesa region, the head of the land commission was detained for a bribe of 9.5 thousand dollars

In Odesa region, the SBU and police detained a deputy of one of the city councils who turned the transfer of land for lease into a profitable business. As the head of the land relations commission, she demanded money from a local resident for the right to use a plot of 95 hectares. The official directly stated: without a bribe, there would be no positive decision from the commission. This was reported by the National Police, writes UNN.

Details

The deputy estimated her "services" at $100 for each hectare of land, totaling $9,500. The perpetrator acted cautiously, receiving funds in several installments.

Law enforcement officers caught her "red-handed" after she received $8,000 and confirmed that the issue with the documents had already been resolved.

Based on the collected evidence, the suspect was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – receiving an unlawful benefit in a large amount by an official for themselves for committing any action by such an official in the interests of the person providing the unlawful benefit, using their official position, combined with extortion of an unlawful benefit – reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

The investigation has already gathered enough evidence to announce the suspicion. For extortion and receiving unlawful benefits in large amounts, the woman faces up to 10 years in prison. In addition to a real term, the sanction of the article provides for full confiscation of property. The process of choosing a preventive measure is currently underway, and law enforcement officers are checking the deputy's involvement in other similar episodes.

