Deputy's "tariff" for land: in Odesa region, the head of the land commission was detained for a bribe of 9.5 thousand dollars

$42.150.10
49.490.02
ukenru
12:03 PM • 11519 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
11:41 AM • 11628 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
11:27 AM • 15366 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off
Exclusive
10:40 AM • 11559 views
"The truth hurts"? Relatives of deceased patients claim the clinic blocked the StopOdrex websitePhoto
08:27 AM • 14361 views
Russian attack almost completely left three regions without electricity, interruptions in seven more, emergency blackouts in most regions - energy workers
Exclusive
December 23, 06:30 AM • 20813 views
Zelenskyy made over 50 foreign visits this year
December 22, 07:00 PM • 36854 views
It must be fair and correct: Zelenskyy announced changes to the calendar of holidays and special days
December 22, 04:37 PM • 52449 views
"There is nothing sacred there": Zelenskyy stated that Russia may launch a massive strike on Christmas
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 81797 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:00 PM • 44853 views
"Odrex case" exposed weaknesses in the healthcare system. The Verkhovna Rada is preparing for changes to the licensing system for private institutions
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+1°
1.5m/s
77%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kremlin's violation of international agreements underscores the need for guarantees to Ukraine - ISWDecember 23, 04:30 AM • 8390 views
The enemy is carrying out a massive attack on Ukraine: explosions, power outages, and infrastructure damageDecember 23, 05:45 AM • 33227 views
Emergency power outages introduced in several regions amid Russian attack - UkrenergoDecember 23, 06:07 AM • 17899 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 11863 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideo09:59 AM • 7616 views
Publications
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto12:03 PM • 11519 views
Christmas in Ukraine 2025: how to celebrate, what not to do, will there be a day off11:27 AM • 15366 views
Vice Prime Minister Kuleba's creature in the chair of the head of the State Aviation Service - a continuation of the pro-Russian course instead of a reboot of the industry?
Exclusive
December 22, 02:35 PM • 81797 views
Odrex inspection continues: Ministry of Health to inspect another legal entity of the clinic for compliance with license conditionsDecember 22, 11:19 AM • 61250 views
How to decorate your home if you don't want to put up a Christmas treePhotoDecember 21, 02:01 PM • 89612 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Robert Fico
Yulia Svyrydenko
Yurii Ihnat
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Odesa Oblast
Village
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideo09:59 AM • 7814 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 11963 views
AmericaFest Blunder: Nicki Minaj Accidentally Calls J.D. Vance a "Murderer" in Front of Charlie Kirk's WidowDecember 22, 05:50 PM • 22012 views
Nolan's long-awaited "Odyssey" gets a trailerVideoDecember 22, 02:33 PM • 24350 views
Giant gingerbread house from the movie "Home Alone" appeared in the US and broke a world recordPhotoDecember 22, 07:59 AM • 46828 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot

Deputy's "tariff" for land: in Odesa region, the head of the land commission was detained for a bribe of 9.5 thousand dollars

Kyiv • UNN

 • 90 views

In Odesa region, the head of the city council's land commission was detained for demanding $9.5 thousand for the lease of 95 hectares of land. She faces up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.

Deputy's "tariff" for land: in Odesa region, the head of the land commission was detained for a bribe of 9.5 thousand dollars

In Odesa region, the SBU and police detained a deputy of one of the city councils who turned the transfer of land for lease into a profitable business. As the head of the land relations commission, she demanded money from a local resident for the right to use a plot of 95 hectares. The official directly stated: without a bribe, there would be no positive decision from the commission. This was reported by the National Police, writes UNN.

Details

The deputy estimated her "services" at $100 for each hectare of land, totaling $9,500. The perpetrator acted cautiously, receiving funds in several installments. 

NABU and SAP exposed a scheme to seize UAH 102 million during the procurement of dynamic protection for tanks11.12.25, 12:46 • 2718 views

Law enforcement officers caught her "red-handed" after she received $8,000 and confirmed that the issue with the documents had already been resolved.

Based on the collected evidence, the suspect was notified of suspicion under Part 3 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – receiving an unlawful benefit in a large amount by an official for themselves for committing any action by such an official in the interests of the person providing the unlawful benefit, using their official position, combined with extortion of an unlawful benefit 

– reported by the National Police of Ukraine.

The investigation has already gathered enough evidence to announce the suspicion. For extortion and receiving unlawful benefits in large amounts, the woman faces up to 10 years in prison. In addition to a real term, the sanction of the article provides for full confiscation of property. The process of choosing a preventive measure is currently underway, and law enforcement officers are checking the deputy's involvement in other similar episodes.

Caused over UAH 3 million in budget losses: three individuals, including a city council official, exposed in Dnipro23.12.25, 15:49 • 540 views

Stepan Haftko

Crimes and emergencies
Real estate
National Police of Ukraine
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
Odesa Oblast
Dnipro
Security Service of Ukraine
Ukraine