Denmark is going to provide information on its investigation into Nord Stream soon

Danish police said they expect to soon provide information about their investigation into the Nord Stream gas pipeline, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

As noted, the Danish police said on Wednesday that they were looking forward to providing more information about their investigation "within a short time".

The comment came shortly after the Swedish prosecutor's office announced that it would stop investigating the incidents and hand over the evidence found during the investigation to German investigators.

The German prosecutor's office said only that the investigation was ongoing.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that Russia will now watch what Germany does to investigate the bombings.

Addendum

The Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 pipelines for the transportation of gas under the Baltic Sea were the subject of a series of explosions in the economic zones of Sweden and Denmark in September 2022. Sweden, Denmark and Germany have launched investigations.