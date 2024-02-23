$41.340.03
Denmark has already started preparing the 16th military aid package for Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 23331 views

Denmark announces the start of preparations for the 16th military aid package to Ukraine and hopes to provide F-16 fighter jets by summer.

Denmark has already started preparing the 16th military aid package for Ukraine

Denmark announced the 15th package of military assistance to Ukraine yesterday and has already begun preparing the next package. This was stated by Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen during a joint press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, UNN reports.

"We have already announced the 15th aid package to Ukraine  and have already started preparing the next package. We understand how much you need our support to save lives. This package includes weapons, drones, and demining systems," Frederiksen said.

In addition, Frederiksen noted that the bilateral security agreement envisages long-term cooperation between the countries and expressed hope that many more bilateral documents will be signed and a strong partnership will be formed.

"This will show Russia and Putin very clearly that you have many partners and friends who remain with you and on whom you can count. Allies and partners must act. We have to deliver on our commitments to a greater extent. Because you can't win a war on the basis of words alone, there must be actions," the Danish Prime Minister summarized.

Addendum

On February 22, Denmark announced a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth almost $250 million.

The Danish Ministry of Defense reported on February 22 that Ukraine can expect to receive the first Danish F-16 fighters this summer.

Today, on February 23, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen expressed hopethat Ukraine will be able to receive Danish F-16 fighter jets  before the summer.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Mette Frederiksen
Denmark
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
