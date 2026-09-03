Denmark exposed Russia's preparations for sabotage to disrupt defense deliveries to Ukraine

In Denmark, the authorities uncovered plans and preparations for Russian sabotage aimed at stopping supplies for Ukraine’s defense. UNN writes about this, citing dpa.

What was the target

Defense industry companies linked to military aid for Ukraine have become among the main targets, the head of counterintelligence at the Danish Security and Intelligence Service (PET), Emil Gresholm, told the Berlingske newspaper on Wednesday.

"The main goal is to stop specific supplies for Ukraine’s defense," Gresholm was quoted as saying.

"At the same time, the goal is to intimidate us so that we no longer support the Ukrainians or expand our own defense capabilities," he said.

Intelligence services usually operate in the shadows, but Gresholm said the threat was specific enough to warrant a public warning.

"The choice of targets and the preparations are so specific that we consider it necessary to issue a public statement that this is a threat that must be taken seriously," he told Berlingske.

What methods does Russia use

Gresholm named arson as one of the possible objectives of Russia’s plans and called on defense industry companies to strengthen their security measures.

According to Gresholm, Russia is also trying to recruit "ordinary Danes" for its plans, often without their knowing that they are working for Moscow.

"This may include photographing or filming companies or facilities that could later be used in sabotage plans," he said.

He urged people in Denmark to be suspicious if they are approached with such requests.

As stated, PET expects the threat to continue growing "in scale and complexity."

"It is directed against Ukrainian defense manufacturers in Denmark," Gresholm said.

"But we see that the Russians are generally interested in Denmark’s defense industry," he added.

Additional information

Europe records that Russia is intensifying its so-called "gray zone" operations against European countries that support Ukraine. These include sabotage, arson, cyberattacks, espionage, violations of airspace by drones, and the recruitment of operatives through social media.

Among other things, as reported in the Western media, Russia has launched a new wave of attacks on European weapons manufacturing plants.

The Czech counterintelligence service, in particular, warned about one-off Russian agents who may attack facilities providing aid to Ukraine.

Russia may be preparing hybrid attacks against EU countries - CPD