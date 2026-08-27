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Russia may be preparing hybrid attacks against EU countries - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 374 views

The NSDC warns: Russia may attack EU countries to heighten fear and weaken support for Ukraine. The Baltic states are cited as a potential target.

Russia may be preparing hybrid attacks against EU countries - CPD

Russia is considering the possibility of conducting hybrid attacks against individual European Union countries, in particular the Baltic states. Andrii Kovalenko, head of the National Security and Defense Council’s Center for Countering Disinformation, stated this, reports UNN.

Details

Russia very much wants to try to destabilize the EU with hybrid strikes that could be carried out against individual countries. I have been talking about this for a long time; the enemy is considering such actions against the Baltic states. Putin’s logic is simple: he wants to deprive Ukraine of European support because he believes he will be able to destroy our country. Russia has continuously conducted intimidation campaigns (nuclear weapons, the Oreshnik missile, missile and drone incursions) against the EU

 - the official said in a post.

According to him, Russia is counting on hybrid strikes against EU countries increasing fear among the population and forcing Europeans to demand that politicians stop helping Ukraine.

Such intentions are evidence that Russia is currently receiving painful blows and understands that it cannot win the war, while this inability is synonymous with catastrophe for Putin. I am confident that the EU understands the threats and also sees what kind of cognitive warfare Russia has been waging for a long time

 - Andrii Kovalenko emphasized.

We remind you

Russia launched a new wave of attacks on European weapons manufacturing plants under the guise of plausible deniability of involvement.

Alla Kiosak

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