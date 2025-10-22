The demonstrative launch of the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile towards the United States is exclusively an information operation aimed at once again damaging the image of US President Donald Trump on the international stage. This is how Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, reacted to Russia's "nuclear exercises," UNN reports.

Putin is playing with missiles with the US, just as the North Korean ruler did before. Of course, Russia will not use nuclear weapons, and everyone understands that. But the demonstrative launch of "Yars" towards the US is exclusively an information operation aimed at once again damaging Trump's image on the international stage. - Kovalenko wrote.

According to him, Russia, as a raw material appendage of China, does this with the full consent of the geopolitical opponents of the United States, who allow such actions.

Sooner or later, it is worth understanding that in an ideological war, only weapons work, not money. And it is important to use them against Russia. I'm talking about the Western world, if you will. Without this, it will be harder to talk to the Global South in the future. - Kovalenko summarized.

Under the leadership of dictator Vladimir Putin, Russia conducted exercises of strategic nuclear forces involving their ground, naval, and air components.