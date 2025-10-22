$41.740.01
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
01:15 PM • 2554 views
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academyPhoto
01:10 PM • 4404 views
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
12:56 PM • 4168 views
All regions with emergency shutdowns are being switched to outage schedules from 4 PM - Ukrenergo
12:50 PM • 5990 views
Suspicion of sexual assault against female students: court arrests scandalous director Bilous
09:47 AM • 15195 views
16 out of 28 Russian missiles and 333 out of 405 drones neutralized over Ukraine: details from the Air Force
09:23 AM • 16870 views
"Russia's spit in the face of everyone who insists on a peaceful solution": Zelenskyy reacted to the Russian drone attack on a kindergarten in KharkivPhoto
08:35 AM • 26028 views
Budget-2026 successfully passed its first reading in the Verkhovna Rada: key indicatorsPhoto
October 22, 07:30 AM • 31497 views
Start of the heating season: in which regions heat has already been supplied, and how preparations are progressing
October 22, 05:20 AM • 28408 views
Trains delayed and rerouted due to massive Russian attack
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Publications
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
Exclusive
01:53 PM • 476 views
In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turnPhotoVideo12:54 PM • 6688 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto10:57 AM • 13263 views
TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhoto10:17 AM • 15712 views
Renting accommodation in European capitals: how much it costs and where it is most expensivePhoto09:28 AM • 20201 views
Demonstrative launch of "Yars" towards the USA - an attempt to damage Trump's image: the National Security and Defense Council reacted to Russia's "nuclear drills"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2122 views

Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, stated that the demonstrative launch of the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile towards the United States is an information operation aimed at damaging Donald Trump's image. He noted that Russia, as a raw material appendage of China, acts with the consent of geopolitical opponents of the United States.

Demonstrative launch of "Yars" towards the USA - an attempt to damage Trump's image: the National Security and Defense Council reacted to Russia's "nuclear drills"

The demonstrative launch of the Yars intercontinental ballistic missile towards the United States is exclusively an information operation aimed at once again damaging the image of US President Donald Trump on the international stage. This is how Andriy Kovalenko, head of the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, reacted to Russia's "nuclear exercises," UNN reports.

Putin is playing with missiles with the US, just as the North Korean ruler did before. Of course, Russia will not use nuclear weapons, and everyone understands that. But the demonstrative launch of "Yars" towards the US is exclusively an information operation aimed at once again damaging Trump's image on the international stage.

- Kovalenko wrote.

According to him, Russia, as a raw material appendage of China, does this with the full consent of the geopolitical opponents of the United States, who allow such actions.

Sooner or later, it is worth understanding that in an ideological war, only weapons work, not money. And it is important to use them against Russia. I'm talking about the Western world, if you will. Without this, it will be harder to talk to the Global South in the future.

- Kovalenko summarized.

Recall

Under the leadership of dictator Vladimir Putin, Russia conducted exercises of strategic nuclear forces involving their ground, naval, and air components.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
US Elections
War in Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine
Donald Trump
China
United States