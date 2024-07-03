Democratic governors ask Biden to explain the prospects for the election campaign
Kyiv • UNN
The Democratic governors want Biden to explain his poor performance at the debate and the campaign's prospects during a potential meeting.
The White House may hold a meeting on Wednesday between Biden and Democratic governors who want to express concerns about his poor performance at the June 27 debate and the prospects for the presidential campaign. This was reported by CNN, citing its own sources, UNN reports.
Details
It is noted that the Democratic governors discussed their concerns with each other on Monday during an online conversation organized by Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.
Some of them expressed surprise that Biden had not yet shared his impressions of the debate with his fellow party members.
They would also like to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris.
Biden's poor performance at the debate, the TV channel notes, disappointed some of his biggest donors and caused Democrats to panic about the election campaign.
According to CNN, on Tuesday, Texas House of Representatives member Lloyd Doggett became the first sitting Democratic member of Congress to call on Biden to withdraw from the presidential race. In doing so, he voiced the desire of many officials, which they have been discussing in private.
Debates in the United States: Trump supports state abortion law, Biden promises to restore federal law28.06.24, 04:34 • 25567 views