Demchenko: it is possible that all the bodies were found in the Tisza

It is possible that all the bodies were found in the Tisza, and the river is treacherous, some of them may be located in the roots of trees in the river itself. This was stated on the air of the telethon on Thursday by the speaker of the state border service Andrey Demchenko, reports UNN.
He said that it is impossible to say that it is in the direction of the Tisza river that more attempts are being made to cross the border.
"It's just a unique moment that people are paying more attention to. Again, most attempts to cross the border illegally take place in land directions, usually on the border with Moldova and Romania," he added.
Demchenko said that violators also choose mountainous terrain, where people die due to their lack of preparation.
"As a rule, violators themselves are not independent participants in attempts to illegally cross the border. They still turn to third parties, such criminal groups that promise to help, and people pay them money. But these criminal groups openly do not care about people's lives," the speaker of the state border guard service said.
The body of the 35th Drowned Man was pulled out of the Tisa River on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border by border guards.