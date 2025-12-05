Demand for trucks in Ukraine fell by 10% in a month: sales leaders in November

$42.180.02
Exclusive
07:29 AM • 3078 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 17142 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 28713 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - Zelenskyy
December 4, 04:56 PM • 25691 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 43399 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the "conveyor belt of tragedies"
December 4, 12:31 PM • 30194 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 46170 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 23735 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
December 4, 11:24 AM • 22888 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
December 4, 09:37 AM • 23037 views
US peace plan talks are being held in parallel on four separate elements - NYT
Exclusives
Fakes about "dangerous Ukrainian food" in Poland are spreading on social media - Center for Countering Disinformation
December 4, 11:00 PM • 11316 views
Ukraine on the verge of demographic collapse: population to shrink to 25 million by 2051 - Reuters
December 5, 01:33 AM • 7272 views
"There is hope": Vance announces good news regarding the war in Ukraine in the coming weeks
December 5, 02:35 AM • 12164 views
ISW: Putin changed his rhetoric on the war, but did not abandon his initial goals
03:32 AM • 16572 views
Trump: The war in Ukraine will end, we are establishing peace around the world
04:03 AM • 12531 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next
06:30 AM • 6472 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 43390 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunity
December 4, 12:21 PM • 35845 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 46165 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperable
December 4, 06:30 AM • 52881 views
Donald Trump
Andriy Yermak
Rustem Umerov
Timur Mindich
Narendra Modi
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Siversk
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom
06:50 AM • 2346 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first time
December 4, 02:10 PM • 16666 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025
December 4, 08:53 AM • 30518 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menu
December 3, 09:06 AM • 31303 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it means
December 1, 10:58 AM • 75890 views
Technology
Social network
Shahed-136
The New York Times
FIFA (video game series)

Demand for trucks in Ukraine fell by 10% in a month: sales leaders in November

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6 views

In November 2025, 982 new commercial vehicles were sold in Ukraine, which is 10% less than last year. Sales fell by 18% compared to October, and since the beginning of the year, the fleet has increased by 10,835 vehicles, which is 6% less than in the same period last year.

Demand for trucks in Ukraine fell by 10% in a month: sales leaders in November

In Ukraine, 982 new commercial vehicles (trucks and special purpose vehicles) were sold in November 2025. Compared to November last year, demand for new commercial vehicles decreased by 10%. This was reported by Ukrautoprom, writes UNN.

Details

Compared to October 2025, sales of new trucks fell by 18%.

The top 5 brands in the new commercial vehicle market last month included:

  1. MAN - 118 units;
    1. RENAULT - 117 units;
      1. FIAT - 88 units;
        1. CITROEN - 85 units;
          1. MERCEDES-BENZ - 79 units.

            In total, since the beginning of the year, the Ukrainian fleet of trucks and special purpose vehicles has been replenished with 10,835 new vehicles, which is 6% less than in the same period last year.

            Recall

            In November 2025, the share of electric vehicles in the Ukrainian market of new passenger cars increased to 38.5%, surpassing gasoline cars. The share of gasoline and diesel engines decreased to 45.5%.

            Ukrainians bought 8.3 thousand new cars in November: BYD leads - study02.12.25, 10:39 • 2568 views

            Olga Rozgon

