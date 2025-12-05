Demand for trucks in Ukraine fell by 10% in a month: sales leaders in November
In November 2025, 982 new commercial vehicles were sold in Ukraine, which is 10% less than last year. Sales fell by 18% compared to October, and since the beginning of the year, the fleet has increased by 10,835 vehicles, which is 6% less than in the same period last year.
In Ukraine, 982 new commercial vehicles (trucks and special purpose vehicles) were sold in November 2025. Compared to November last year, demand for new commercial vehicles decreased by 10%. This was reported by Ukrautoprom, writes UNN.
Details
Compared to October 2025, sales of new trucks fell by 18%.
The top 5 brands in the new commercial vehicle market last month included:
- MAN - 118 units;
- RENAULT - 117 units;
- FIAT - 88 units;
- CITROEN - 85 units;
- MERCEDES-BENZ - 79 units.
In total, since the beginning of the year, the Ukrainian fleet of trucks and special purpose vehicles has been replenished with 10,835 new vehicles, which is 6% less than in the same period last year.
