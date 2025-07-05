Demand for foreign currency remains stable, the euro is appreciating due to its exchange rate dynamics with the dollar - NBU

In June, demand for foreign currency remained close to the previous month's level, and exchange rate fluctuations were moderate, with the hryvnia weakening against the euro due to the dynamics of the EUR/USD currency pair, according to the NBU's macroeconomic and monetary review for July 2025, writes UNN.

Details

"In June, net demand for foreign currency remained almost unchanged. This was facilitated by continued interest in hryvnia deposits and some uncertainty regarding the dollar's position as a global reserve currency," the NBU noted.

Exchange rate fluctuations were moderate and two-sided, the regulator indicated.

"The average official hryvnia exchange rate against the dollar weakened slightly (by 0.1%), and the difference with the cash rate did not exceed 0.3%. At the same time, the average exchange rate against the euro continued to weaken (by 2.1%) under the influence of the dynamics of the EUR/USD currency pair," the NBU noted.

