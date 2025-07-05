$41.720.00
49.180.00
The issue of Ukraine and Putin's absence: The BRICS Summit will take place in Brazil on July 6-7
Exclusive
12:33 PM • 2693 views
The issue of Ukraine and Putin's absence: The BRICS Summit will take place in Brazil on July 6-7
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 76415 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 144486 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 77071 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 88243 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 114216 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 189952 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 196189 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 171638 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 168565 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Publications
Exclusives
Demand for foreign currency remains stable, the euro is appreciating due to its exchange rate dynamics with the dollar - NBU

Kyiv • UNN

 • 296 views

In June, demand for foreign currency remained almost unchanged, and exchange rate fluctuations were moderate. The average official hryvnia exchange rate against the dollar slightly weakened, while it continued to weaken against the euro.

In June, demand for foreign currency remained close to the previous month's level, and exchange rate fluctuations were moderate, with the hryvnia weakening against the euro due to the dynamics of the EUR/USD currency pair, according to the NBU's macroeconomic and monetary review for July 2025, writes UNN.

Details

"In June, net demand for foreign currency remained almost unchanged. This was facilitated by continued interest in hryvnia deposits and some uncertainty regarding the dollar's position as a global reserve currency," the NBU noted.

Exchange rate fluctuations were moderate and two-sided, the regulator indicated.

"The average official hryvnia exchange rate against the dollar weakened slightly (by 0.1%), and the difference with the cash rate did not exceed 0.3%. At the same time, the average exchange rate against the euro continued to weaken (by 2.1%) under the influence of the dynamics of the EUR/USD currency pair," the NBU noted.

Euro exchange rate rises again: new historical high of UAH 49.4001.07.25, 17:34 • 1166 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

