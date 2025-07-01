Euro exchange rate rises again: new historical high of UAH 49.40 1 July 2025

$41.780.14
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
01:57 PM • 2773 views
Mobilization of convicts continues: the Ministry of Justice sees no downturn in dynamics
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 10245 views
Aircraft Maintenance: Key Principles of Work Organization and Regulation - Expert Comment
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 43261 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
10:00 AM • 32066 views
Almost 19 divisions and 42 tank battalions: the number of Russian losses for the first half of 2025 announced
Exclusive
July 1, 08:13 AM • 45186 views
Political responsibility for "unprofessional" members in Verkhovna Rada committees lies with the factions – expert
July 1, 06:15 AM • 118037 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations
July 1, 05:50 AM • 122520 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025
June 30, 07:06 PM • 58333 views
IMF approves 8th EFF program review, Ukraine to soon receive $500 million - Shmyhal
June 30, 02:53 PM • 115360 views
EU and Ukraine reach agreement on new trade terms: what's expected
Exclusive
June 30, 12:58 PM • 176378 views
Canadian passport is not an indulgence: how the claimant for "Gulliver" Adamovsky tries to hide his Russian citizenship
Popular news
Strikes on Crimea: Russian S-300/S-400 SAM systems and radar likely hit July 1, 05:50 AM • 68260 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cutting July 1, 07:10 AM • 72775 views
Trump and Netanyahu to meet at White House: details revealed July 1, 08:02 AM • 33175 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concert 10:47 AM • 30691 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh Hartnett 11:17 AM • 22923 views
ARMA risks handing over Gulliver Mall to Adamovsky's "Russian hands" 02:20 PM • 3222 views
Cosmetic changes, but systemic threats: what the updated draft law on the activity of the Deposit Guarantee Fund conceals
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 43290 views
Mandatory video recording of technical inspection from July 1: what will change for drivers and service stations July 1, 06:15 AM • 118062 views
Bachelor's admission: deadlines and rules in 2025 July 1, 05:50 AM • 122540 views
Preparing a first-grader for school: what rules really work June 30, 02:37 PM • 126048 views
Actress from "Blade Runner 2049" to star in series with Josh Hartnett 11:17 AM • 23036 views
US canceled Bob Vylan's visas due to scandalous antisemitic slogans at a concert 10:47 AM • 30789 views
British royal family to abandon train as part of cost cutting July 1, 07:10 AM • 72883 views
Netflix unveils teaser for "Troll 2," the sequel to the successful Norwegian monster story June 30, 11:05 AM • 122960 views
"F1" with Brad Pitt debuted with $144 million globally, securing Apple's first box office hit June 30, 07:19 AM • 123796 views
Euro exchange rate rises again: new historical high of UAH 49.40 1 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 38 views

The official exchange rate of the euro against the hryvnia on July 2 will reach UAH 49.40/euro, which is a record figure. This devalues the hryvnia by 42 kopecks compared to the previous day.

Euro exchange rate rises again: new historical high of UAH 49.40

Tomorrow, July 2, the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia will be 49.40 UAH/euro, which will devalue the hryvnia by 42 kopecks compared to July 1. The euro will once again set a new all-time high. This is reported by UNN with reference to the data of the National Bank.

Details

Tomorrow, July 2, the NBU will set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 49.40 UAH/euro.

Recall

On July 1, the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia stopped at 48.98 UAH/euro, which devalued the hryvnia by 20 kopecks compared to June 30. 

Addition

On April 22, 2025, the euro exchange rate set a then-historic high of 47.76 hryvnia. However, a new wave of records began in June: on June 13, the currency surpassed the 48 hryvnia mark, and on June 20, it updated the record - 48.20 UAH. The last maximum indicator was recorded on June 25 - 48.50 hryvnia.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

