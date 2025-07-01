Euro exchange rate rises again: new historical high of UAH 49.40 1 July 2025

Tomorrow, July 2, the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia will be 49.40 UAH/euro, which will devalue the hryvnia by 42 kopecks compared to July 1. The euro will once again set a new all-time high. This is reported by UNN with reference to the data of the National Bank.

Details

Tomorrow, July 2, the NBU will set the official exchange rate of the euro to the hryvnia at 49.40 UAH/euro.

Recall

On July 1, the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia stopped at 48.98 UAH/euro, which devalued the hryvnia by 20 kopecks compared to June 30.

Addition

On April 22, 2025, the euro exchange rate set a then-historic high of 47.76 hryvnia. However, a new wave of records began in June: on June 13, the currency surpassed the 48 hryvnia mark, and on June 20, it updated the record - 48.20 UAH. The last maximum indicator was recorded on June 25 - 48.50 hryvnia.