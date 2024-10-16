Delegations from 8 countries arrived in Odesa region: Keeper tells details of the meeting
Kyiv • UNN
The foreign ministers of Ukraine and 8 Nordic-Baltic Eight countries pay an official visit to Odesa region. They discussed strengthening support for Ukraine, defense of ports and energy infrastructure.
Today, the ministers of foreign affairs of Ukraine, Sweden, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Finland and Iceland paid an official visit to Odesa region. The details of the visit were told by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, reports UNN.
Thus, during the meeting, the parties raised the topic of strengthening support for Ukraine, defense of ports and energy infrastructure, as well as bringing Russian war criminals to justice. They also agreed to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, new investments in the defense industry, and increased sanctions pressure on Russia, Kiper reports.
Together, we visited our wounded soldiers in the hospital and honored the memory of the fallen heroes. We also met with leading agricultural exporters. Ukrainian farmers told the foreign delegations about the difficulties they overcome every day to supply dozens of countries with Ukrainian grain and other important goods
Representatives of the Odesa Regional State Administration briefed the Foreign Ministers of the Nordic-Baltic Eight on the security situation in the region and the Black Sea and described the consequences of Russian attacks.
We also offered Sweden to take our region under its patronage in the reconstruction. We look forward to further cooperation. The visit of the Foreign Ministers of Sweden, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Finland and Iceland to Odesa demonstrates the support of the Nordic-Baltic Eight countries in Ukraine's struggle for territorial integrity and sovereignty
Odesa region has become the epicenter of international meetings. Last year, more than 100 delegations visited the region.
In December of last year, Spyridon Lambridis, Special Envoy of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Ukraine, and Dimitrios Dokhtis, Consul General of the Hellenic Republic in Odesa, visited Odesa Oblast.
Both condemned the Russian attacks and expressed the Greek side's readiness to contribute to the postwar reconstruction of Odesa. That same month, Kiper met with Swedish officials to discuss Russia's ongoing attacks and to seek further support for regional security. As a result of the meeting, Odesa expects Swedish assistance in strengthening regional security.
Recently, the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, held an online meeting with Michael McFaul, co-chair of the International Working Group on Sanctions against Russia.
Briefed Mr. McFaul on the situation in the region, including Russian shelling, port operations, economic and energy situation. Thanked for the invaluable assistance and support provided by the United States to Ukraine since the first days of the war. Emphasized the need for further provision of additional air defense equipment to protect Odesa region