Delegations from 8 countries arrived in Odesa region: Keeper tells details of the meeting

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing
How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

A man was injured in Kyiv region due to a drone attack, a car dealership was damaged

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

Delegations from 8 countries arrived in Odesa region: Keeper tells details of the meeting

Kyiv • UNN

The foreign ministers of Ukraine and 8 Nordic-Baltic Eight countries pay an official visit to Odesa region. They discussed strengthening support for Ukraine, defense of ports and energy infrastructure.

Delegations from 8 countries arrived in Odesa region: Keeper tells details of the meeting

Today, the ministers of foreign affairs of Ukraine, Sweden, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Finland and Iceland paid an official visit to Odesa region. The details of the visit were told by the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, reports UNN.

Thus, during the meeting, the parties raised the topic of strengthening support for Ukraine, defense of ports and energy infrastructure, as well as bringing Russian war criminals to justice. They also agreed to strengthen Ukraine's defense capabilities, new investments in the defense industry, and increased sanctions pressure on Russia, Kiper reports.

Together, we visited our wounded soldiers in the hospital and honored the memory of the fallen heroes. We also met with leading agricultural exporters. Ukrainian farmers told the foreign delegations about the difficulties they overcome every day to supply dozens of countries with Ukrainian grain and other important goods

- he said.

Representatives of the Odesa Regional State Administration briefed the Foreign Ministers of the Nordic-Baltic Eight on the security situation in the region and the Black Sea and described the consequences of Russian attacks.

We also offered Sweden to take our region under its patronage in the reconstruction. We look forward to further cooperation. The visit of the Foreign Ministers of Sweden, Denmark, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Norway, Finland and Iceland to Odesa demonstrates the support of the Nordic-Baltic Eight countries in Ukraine's struggle for territorial integrity and sovereignty

- Kiper summarized. 

Odesa region has become the epicenter of international meetings. Last year, more than 100 delegations visited the region.

In December of last year, Spyridon Lambridis, Special Envoy of the Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs for Ukraine, and Dimitrios Dokhtis, Consul General of the Hellenic Republic in Odesa, visited Odesa Oblast.

Both condemned the Russian attacks and expressed the Greek side's readiness to contribute to the postwar reconstruction of Odesa. That same month, Kiper met with Swedish officials to discuss Russia's ongoing attacks and to seek further support for regional security. As a result of the meeting, Odesa expects Swedish assistance in strengthening regional security.

Recently, the head of the Odesa Regional State Administration, Oleh Kiper, held an online meeting with Michael McFaul, co-chair of the International Working Group on Sanctions against Russia.

Briefed Mr. McFaul on the situation in the region, including Russian shelling, port operations, economic and energy situation. Thanked for the invaluable assistance and support provided by the United States to Ukraine since the first days of the war. Emphasized the need for further provision of additional air defense equipment to protect Odesa region

 ,” Kiper said.
