Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi reported that since the beginning of 2025, the Defense Forces have killed or wounded 230,000 Russian occupiers and destroyed 1,311 tanks and 2,885 armored vehicles, writes UNN with reference to Syrskyi's Telegram page.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine forbade the concentration of personnel, equipment, and the accommodation of soldiers in tent camps at training grounds. This will increase safety from air strikes and will be supplemented by longer military training.

Russian occupiers do not possess sufficient forces to create a buffer zone along the entire border with Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions; their true goal is to seize the entire territory of Ukraine. The enemy is suffering significant losses, using only infantry groups, without armored vehicles in this sector.