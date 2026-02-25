Defense Forces hit Russian S-400 Triumf, Pantsir-S1 air defense systems and Grad MLRS

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the Defense Forces hit an S-400 Triumf air defense system launcher, a Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system, a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher, and areas of enemy personnel concentration, UNN writes.

As part of consistent measures to reduce the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to strike enemy forces and assets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine. - the report says.

Thus, on the night of February 25, a launcher from the S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile system and a combat vehicle of the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system were hit in the area of Sofiivka in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukrainian Crimea. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

In the area of Myroliubivka in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, the occupiers' BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher was hit.

At the same time, in the area of Novohryhorivka in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region and in the area of Zuhres in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, strikes were carried out on areas of enemy personnel concentration.

The losses of the occupiers and the final extent of the damage are being clarified.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to systematically strike enemy forces and assets and areas of concentration of Russian aggressor personnel, depriving them of the ability to conduct offensive operations. - the General Staff adds.

