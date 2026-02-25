Defense Forces hit Russian S-400 Triumf, Pantsir-S1 air defense systems and Grad MLRS

$43.260.03
50.970.04
ukenru
04:34 PM • 330 views
In Ukraine, pensions and insurance payments will be indexed by 12.1% starting March 1 - Svyrydenko
Exclusive
04:25 PM • 1004 views
Anomalous heat or continued frosts - what will the first month of spring be like?
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 12843 views
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
12:46 PM • 13704 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
12:28 PM • 14371 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 23999 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
February 25, 09:16 AM • 21291 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 25, 09:09 AM • 24802 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
February 25, 08:12 AM • 22206 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
February 25, 06:19 AM • 19136 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
2.5m/s
92%
752mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine received a warning from the Trump administration regarding strikes on Novorossiysk - ambassadorFebruary 25, 07:00 AM • 21469 views
EU seeks ways to bypass Orban to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan - PoliticoFebruary 25, 09:26 AM • 21972 views
The price of the issue is 60 thousand dollars. An ambulance with draft dodgers was detained in BukovynaPhotoFebruary 25, 10:09 AM • 10285 views
Possible kidnapping of Ukrainian citizen Ihor Komarov investigated in Bali11:07 AM • 14487 views
Student protests have engulfed over 10 universities in Iran and are spreading across the country12:05 PM • 14865 views
Publications
We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
Exclusive
01:55 PM • 12843 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 23999 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 47529 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
Exclusive
February 24, 09:05 AM • 57469 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 75148 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Viktor Orbán
Jonas Gahr Støre
Ursula von der Leyen
Actual places
Ukraine
Norway
Hungary
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 19721 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 23376 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 25835 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 29834 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 38133 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
MIM-104 Patriot
NASAMS

Defense Forces hit Russian S-400 Triumf, Pantsir-S1 air defense systems and Grad MLRS

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

The Defense Forces of Ukraine hit an S-400 Triumf air defense system launcher and a Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile-gun system combat vehicle in Crimea. Also, a BM-21 Grad MLRS and areas of concentration of enemy manpower were hit in the Donetsk region.

Defense Forces hit Russian S-400 Triumf, Pantsir-S1 air defense systems and Grad MLRS

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the Defense Forces hit an S-400 Triumf air defense system launcher, a Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system, a BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher, and areas of enemy personnel concentration, UNN writes.

As part of consistent measures to reduce the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to strike enemy forces and assets in the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

- the report says.

Thus, on the night of February 25, a launcher from the S-400 Triumf anti-aircraft missile system and a combat vehicle of the Pantsir-S1 anti-aircraft missile and gun system were hit in the area of Sofiivka in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukrainian Crimea. The extent of the damage is being clarified.

In the area of Myroliubivka in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, the occupiers' BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher was hit. 

At the same time, in the area of Novohryhorivka in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region and in the area of Zuhres in the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk region, strikes were carried out on areas of enemy personnel concentration.

The losses of the occupiers and the final extent of the damage are being clarified.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to systematically strike enemy forces and assets and areas of concentration of Russian aggressor personnel, depriving them of the ability to conduct offensive operations.

- the General Staff adds.

115 combat engagements on the front: the enemy intensified its activity in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions25.02.26, 16:27 • 2276 views

Olga Rozgon

War in Ukraine
Technology
Martial law
War in Ukraine
BM-21 "Grad"
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
S-400 missile system
Pantsir missile system
Crimea
Ukraine