115 combat engagements on the front: the enemy intensified its activity in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

We can talk about the investment climate in Ukraine when law enforcement officers protect businesses, not pressure them - MP
12:46 PM • 5098 views
Russia uses nuclear threats as political pressure due to failures at the front - Zelenskyy
12:28 PM • 8882 views
Commander of Logistics of the Air Force and the head of one of the regional SBU departments detained for corruption, $320,000 seized - Prosecutor General KravchenkoPhoto
Exclusive
12:01 PM • 15976 views
After the Odrex clinic scandal, the Verkhovna Rada started discussing the reform of criminal liability for medical negligence
09:16 AM • 17488 views
Umerov to meet with US envoys on February 26, trilateral meeting with Russia expected in early March - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
09:09 AM • 22387 views
Helper or trap: how AI affects critical thinking and human psychology
February 25, 08:12 AM • 20447 views
Prosecutor General Kravchenko sent materials to the ICC regarding Russian attacks on energy infrastructure in Ukraine
February 25, 06:19 AM • 18534 views
Trump mentioned Ukraine in Congress: US "working very hard" to end the war
February 24, 06:45 PM • 22589 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 29060 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
Occupiers punish Ukrainians for attempting to return to temporarily occupied territories - CNSFebruary 25, 05:31 AM • 8930 views
Ukraine received a warning from the Trump administration regarding strikes on Novorossiysk - ambassadorFebruary 25, 07:00 AM • 17372 views
EU seeks ways to bypass Orban to provide Ukraine with a €90 billion loan - Politico09:26 AM • 17776 views
Possible kidnapping of Ukrainian citizen Ihor Komarov investigated in Bali11:07 AM • 10452 views
Student protests have engulfed over 10 universities in Iran and are spreading across the country12:05 PM • 10735 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:55 PM • 43878 views
Does weather change really affect human health - doctor's comment
February 24, 09:05 AM • 53953 views
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 71484 views
Nastya Semchuk to perform Stepan Giga's iconic song at the Memorial EveningPhotoFebruary 24, 07:45 PM • 17730 views
Return after silence: Dan Bălan surprises with a new lookVideoFebruary 24, 04:37 PM • 21380 views
Sofia Rotaru touched by post on the 4th anniversary of the full-scale invasion of UkrainePhotoFebruary 24, 02:59 PM • 23732 views
Ostapchuk's ex-wife spoke about abuse in marriage - current partner threatens with lawsuitPhotoFebruary 24, 12:26 PM • 28136 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 36492 views
115 combat engagements on the front: the enemy intensified its activity in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 94 views

Since the beginning of the day, 115 combat engagements have taken place on the front, with the enemy actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions. The enemy carried out artillery shelling and numerous attacks on the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

115 combat engagements on the front: the enemy intensified its activity in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

Since the beginning of the day, 115 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation carried out artillery shelling of settlements, including Senkivka, Chernihiv region; Bachivsk, Tovstodubove, Budky, Iskriskivshchyna, Kysla Dubyna, Rudak, Rohizne, Shalyhyne, Hirky, Sumy region.

- the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 11 attacks on the positions of our defenders, four of which are still ongoing, and carried out 53 shellings of settlements and positions of our units, including 10 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked seven times in the areas of Pishchane, Vovchansk, and in the directions of Zelene and Lyman. Three combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked four times in the area of Borivska Andriivka and towards Pishchane and Kurylivka. One battle is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attacks by the invaders towards Novoiehorivka, Drobycheve, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian occupiers carried out two attacks in the area of Bondarne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 12 offensive actions towards the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Berestok, Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka. Three attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 30 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, and towards the settlements of Bilytske, Hryshyne, Novopidhorodne, and Novopavlivka. Eight attacks are currently ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked five times in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Ternove, Vyshneve, and Kalynivske. Pokrovske was subjected to an air strike.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 22 attacks by the occupiers in the area of Huliaipole, Bilohirya, and towards the settlements of Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Hirke, and Varvarivka. Seven more attacks are ongoing. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipilske, Dolynka, Kopani, Liubytske, Tersiianka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked eight times in the areas of Stepnohirsk, Mali Shcherbaky, and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, our soldiers are repelling one enemy attack.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far, the General Staff summarized.

General Staff: Russia lost 1070 soldiers and 886 UAVs in a day25.02.26, 07:44 • 3964 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine