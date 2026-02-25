115 combat engagements on the front: the enemy intensified its activity in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions

Since the beginning of the day, 115 combat engagements have taken place at the front. The enemy is actively operating in the Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff's summary.

The enemy from the territory of the Russian Federation carried out artillery shelling of settlements, including Senkivka, Chernihiv region; Bachivsk, Tovstodubove, Budky, Iskriskivshchyna, Kysla Dubyna, Rudak, Rohizne, Shalyhyne, Hirky, Sumy region. - the summary states.

In the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 11 attacks on the positions of our defenders, four of which are still ongoing, and carried out 53 shellings of settlements and positions of our units, including 10 from multiple rocket launcher systems.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked seven times in the areas of Pishchane, Vovchansk, and in the directions of Zelene and Lyman. Three combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy attacked four times in the area of Borivska Andriivka and towards Pishchane and Kurylivka. One battle is ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled six attacks by the invaders towards Novoiehorivka, Drobycheve, and Lyman.

In the Sloviansk direction, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded so far.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Russian occupiers carried out two attacks in the area of Bondarne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out 12 offensive actions towards the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia, Illinivka, Berestok, Rusyn Yar, Stepanivka, and Sofiivka. Three attacks are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 30 attempts to dislodge our soldiers from their occupied positions in the areas of Rodynske, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Udachne, Novomykolaivka, and towards the settlements of Bilytske, Hryshyne, Novopidhorodne, and Novopavlivka. Eight attacks are currently ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked five times in the areas of Zelenyi Hai, Ternove, Vyshneve, and Kalynivske. Pokrovske was subjected to an air strike.

In the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 22 attacks by the occupiers in the area of Huliaipole, Bilohirya, and towards the settlements of Dobropillia, Zaliznychne, Hirke, and Varvarivka. Seven more attacks are ongoing. In addition, enemy aircraft struck the settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Huliaipilske, Dolynka, Kopani, Liubytske, Tersiianka.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy attacked eight times in the areas of Stepnohirsk, Mali Shcherbaky, and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, our soldiers are repelling one enemy attack.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far, the General Staff summarized.

