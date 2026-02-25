$43.300.02
51.010.09
ukenru
February 24, 06:45 PM • 10385 views
A child died in a car accident involving a prosecutor in Lviv region. Prosecutor General Kravchenko took the case under personal control.
February 24, 06:34 PM • 16872 views
Britain has imposed its largest package of sanctions in 4 years against Russia's energy and military sectors
February 24, 06:23 PM • 14722 views
Energy "Ramstein" meeting to be held in March - Shmyhal
February 24, 05:32 PM • 14786 views
UN General Assembly supports Ukraine's resolution on lasting peacePhoto
Exclusive
February 24, 04:08 PM • 13590 views
Virologist explained what really affects the spread of flu and ARVI
February 24, 03:23 PM • 14028 views
G7 leaders issued a statement on the anniversary of Russia's invasion - reaffirming support for Ukraine and Trump's peace efforts
February 24, 02:55 PM • 14743 views
Zelenskyy appoints new chief negotiator for EU accession
February 24, 02:05 PM • 13441 views
Parliament allowed salary increases for out-of-school education workers
Exclusive
February 24, 12:55 PM • 26324 views
Responsibility lies not only with doctors but also with clinic managers: how the "Odrex Case" can change the medical system
February 24, 12:04 PM • 14100 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Rubikon warehouse and other occupier facilities, including with ATACMS
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

General Staff: Russia lost 1070 soldiers and 886 UAVs in a day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Russian losses on February 24: 1070 soldiers and 886 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 25.02.26 amount to 1,262,490 personnel.

General Staff: Russia lost 1070 soldiers and 886 UAVs in a day

On February 24, Russian troops lost 1070 soldiers and 886 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 25.02.26 are approximately:

  • personnel ‒ 1262490 (+1070) killed
    • tanks ‒ 11701 (+3)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒ 24091 (+5)
        • artillery systems ‒ 37589 (+29)
          • MLRS ‒ 1655 (+1)
            • air defense systems ‒ 1305 (0)
              • aircraft ‒ 435 (0)
                • helicopters ‒ 348 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 146457 (+886)
                    • cruise missiles ‒ 4347 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒ 29 (0)
                        • submarines ‒ 2 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 79971 (+145)
                            • special equipment ‒ 4075 (+1)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in January, the total losses of the enemy in killed and seriously wounded amounted to more than 31.7 thousand people, which exceeded the volume of its personnel replenishment.

                              Ukraine lost 55,000 soldiers in the war against Russia - Zelenskyy04.02.26, 23:10 • 22297 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine