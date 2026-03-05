Defense Forces hit a repeater of the Russian drone control point in Crimea - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the enemy's drone control center retransmitter in temporarily occupied Crimea, a number of logistics facilities, and concentrations of enemy personnel, UNN reports.

As part of reducing the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of March 4, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck an ammunition storage depot near Nyzhnia Krynka, material and technical assets near Chystiakove in temporarily occupied Donetsk region, and a ground retransmitter of a control point for Geran/Gerbera-type attack UAVs in the Chornomorske area, in temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea. - reported the General Staff.

Also, Ukrainian military, as stated, "hit concentrations of enemy personnel in the vicinity of Berezove in Dnipropetrovsk region and near Pokrovsk in Donetsk region."

Enemy losses and the extent of damage are being clarified.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the offensive capabilities and reducing the combat potential of the Russian aggressor. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

