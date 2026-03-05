Defense Forces hit a repeater of the Russian drone control point in Crimea - General Staff

$43.720.26
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 2368 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
08:05 AM • 11276 views
From a colorful parrot to restrained power: how the style of Dorofeeva, MONATIK, and Tina Karol changed since the beginning of the war
March 4, 08:04 PM • 32850 views
Due to the situation around Iran, there are no necessary signals for a trilateral meeting - Zelenskyy
March 4, 07:36 PM • 65301 views
The Antimonopoly Committee has launched inspections of gas stations where fuel prices have sharply increased
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 73612 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 78107 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
March 4, 12:44 PM • 42342 views
SBU and AFU hit the Valentin Pikul minesweeper and two other ships in Novorossiysk
March 4, 09:19 AM • 39194 views
54 appeals received from Ukrainians amid escalation in the Middle East - MFA
March 3, 06:22 PM • 61139 views
Former head of the State Border Guard Service Serhiy Deyneko mobilized
Exclusive
March 3, 04:32 PM • 83165 views
Environment and War: What is happening to Ukrainian forests, steppes, and nature reserves
Tags
Authors
Popular news
White House explains rash on Trump's neck as use of preventative creamMarch 5, 02:39 AM • 8474 views
Australia joins G7 global alliance for critical minerals extractionMarch 5, 04:09 AM • 14269 views
China's government ordered refineries to halt fuel exports due to the Persian Gulf WarMarch 5, 04:30 AM • 74206 views
Pentagon identifies soldiers killed in Iranian drone attack in KuwaitMarch 5, 04:49 AM • 6700 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs Service09:41 AM • 12779 views
Renting from themselves? Scandalous Odrex clinic tries to distance itself from criminal case regarding land
Exclusive
11:33 AM • 2368 views
Yanukovych's team is trying to strengthen its influence on customs by promoting Suvorov to the post of head of the State Customs Service09:41 AM • 12937 views
Proper tree pruning - what to look for to increase yieldPhotoMarch 4, 03:53 PM • 44620 views
Preparing for spring battles - how the situation on the front will change with the arrival of warm weather
Exclusive
March 4, 03:27 PM • 73612 views
Panic or real cost - the fuel situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
March 4, 01:52 PM • 78107 views
UNN Lite
Iryna Fedyshyn received the "Golden Heart" award from Zelenskyy for volunteeringPhoto11:40 AM • 908 views
Selena Gomez revealed how many children she wants to have with Benny BlancoVideoMarch 4, 03:04 PM • 24380 views
Elton John showed a family portrait with his husband and sons: the picture was presented at the National Portrait Gallery in LondonPhotoMarch 4, 12:28 PM • 40564 views
MamaRika and her child trapped in UAE: illness and evacuation problemsPhotoMarch 3, 05:13 PM • 44389 views
Nicole Kidman learned to handle a scalpel for her role in the series "Scarpetta"VideoMarch 3, 02:39 PM • 51342 views
Defense Forces hit a repeater of the Russian drone control point in Crimea - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 160 views

On the night of March 4, the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck an ammunition depot in Donetsk region and a repeater of a UAV control point in Crimea. Enemy personnel concentrations in Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk regions were also attacked.

Defense Forces hit a repeater of the Russian drone control point in Crimea - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of the enemy's drone control center retransmitter in temporarily occupied Crimea, a number of logistics facilities, and concentrations of enemy personnel, UNN reports.

As part of reducing the offensive potential of the Russian aggressor, on the night of March 4, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck an ammunition storage depot near Nyzhnia Krynka, material and technical assets near Chystiakove in temporarily occupied Donetsk region, and a ground retransmitter of a control point for Geran/Gerbera-type attack UAVs in the Chornomorske area, in temporarily occupied Ukrainian Crimea.

- reported the General Staff.

Also, Ukrainian military, as stated, "hit concentrations of enemy personnel in the vicinity of Berezove in Dnipropetrovsk region and near Pokrovsk in Donetsk region."

Enemy losses and the extent of damage are being clarified.

"The Defense Forces of Ukraine will continue to systematically implement measures aimed at weakening the offensive capabilities and reducing the combat potential of the Russian aggressor. To be continued! Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized the General Staff.

Explosions heard in Crimea - loud in Saky district, Kerch, and Simferopol04.03.26, 12:21 • 5604 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Shahed-136
Crimea