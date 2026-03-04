Explosions heard in Crimea - loud in Saky district, Kerch, and Simferopol

Explosions were heard today in temporarily occupied Crimea - in Saky district, Kerch and Simferopol, reported the "Atesh" movement and the monitoring Telegram channel "Krymsky Veter", writes UNN.

Details

"It's loud in Crimea!" - reported the "Atesh" movement.

According to the monitoring channel "Krymsky Veter", an explosion was heard today in Saky district. And also explosions in Kerch, which then continued. It was also indicated that either an alarm signal sounded, or there was a test of the warning system.

Later, according to the report, loud explosions were heard in the Fontany area in Simferopol.

