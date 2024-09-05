ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 116831 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 119258 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 194338 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 151398 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 151677 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 142455 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 196314 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112368 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 185267 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 105040 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Actual
Debut medal in judo at the 2024 Paralympics: Nikolaychik wins gold medal

Debut medal in judo at the 2024 Paralympics: Nikolaychik wins gold medal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 15972 views

Ukrainian judoka Natalia Nikolaychyk won a gold medal in the women's 48 kg weight category at the 2024 Paralympic Games. This is the athlete's second Paralympic medal after her bronze medal in London 2012.

Ukrainian judoka Natalia Nikolaychyk won in the 48 kg weight category.

Written by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Ukrainian judoka Natalia Nikolaychyk has won the Paralympic Games 2024. The 37-year-old athlete defeated her Japanese opponent Shizuka Hangai in the final of the competition: 11:0 and won the gold medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games.

For Ukraine, this is the first Paralympic gold in judo in the last 8 years 

This is Natalia Nikolaychyk's second Paralympic medal after her bronze medal at London 2012.

Addendum Addendum

The Ukrainian national team has 55 medals at the 2024 Paralympic Games: 15 gold, 18 silver and 22 bronze.

Pavlo Bal won the first Paralympic medal in the history of Ukraine in the general category05.09.24, 16:46 • 105492 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SportsOlympics

