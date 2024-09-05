Debut medal in judo at the 2024 Paralympics: Nikolaychik wins gold medal

Ukrainian judoka Natalia Nikolaychyk won in the 48 kg weight category.

Written by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine.

Ukrainian judoka Natalia Nikolaychyk has won the Paralympic Games 2024. The 37-year-old athlete defeated her Japanese opponent Shizuka Hangai in the final of the competition: 11:0 and won the gold medal at the 2024 Paralympic Games.

For Ukraine, this is the first Paralympic gold in judo in the last 8 years

This is Natalia Nikolaychyk's second Paralympic medal after her bronze medal at London 2012.

The Ukrainian national team has 55 medals at the 2024 Paralympic Games: 15 gold, 18 silver and 22 bronze.

Pavlo Bal won the first Paralympic medal in the history of Ukraine in the general category