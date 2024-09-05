Pavlo Bal won the first Paralympic medal in the history of Ukraine in the general category
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian cyclist Pavlo Bal has won a bronze medal in the men's time trial at the 2024 Paralympics. This medal is the first for Ukraine in this sport, the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine reported, according to UNN.
It is noted that this is the first ever medal for Ukraine in this sport.
In total, Ukraine has already won 54 medals at the 2024 Paralympic Games.
