Pavlo Bal won the first Paralympic medal in the history of Ukraine in the general category

Ukrainian cyclist Pavlo Bal became the bronze medalist of the 2024 Paralympic Games in the men's track event. Our athlete finished third in the 56.8 km road race (H5 class) - the ministry said in a statement .

It is noted that this is the first ever medal for Ukraine in this sport.

In total, Ukraine has already won 54 medals at the 2024 Paralympic Games.

