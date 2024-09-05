Ukraine's Pomazan wins gold in shot put at the 2024 Paralympics

Ukrainian shot putter Maria Pomazan won gold at the 2024 Paralympic Games in the F35 class, according to Suspilne Sport, UNN reports.

Details

In the final, she won with a personal best of 12.75 meters in the shot put.

Addendum

This is Pomazan's third gold medal in her career at the Paralympic Games, having finished the final with a silver medal at the Rio Games in 2016.