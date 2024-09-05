Ukraine's Pomazan wins gold in shot put at the 2024 Paralympics
Ukrainian athlete Maria Pomazan won a gold medal in the shot put at the 2024 Paralympic Games in the F35 class. She set a personal season record with a shot put of 12.75 meters.
Details
In the final, she won with a personal best of 12.75 meters in the shot put.
Addendum
This is Pomazan's third gold medal in her career at the Paralympic Games, having finished the final with a silver medal at the Rio Games in 2016.