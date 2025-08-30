$41.260.00
Debut call-up: Rebrov called up Voloshyn to the Ukrainian national team

Kyiv • UNN

 • 602 views

Serhiy Rebrov called up Kyiv "Dynamo" winger Nazar Voloshyn to the main squad of the Ukrainian national team. This happened before the opening matches of the 2026 World Cup qualifying tournament against France and Azerbaijan.

Debut call-up: Rebrov called up Voloshyn to the Ukrainian national team

The head coach of the Ukrainian national football team, Serhiy Rebrov, has called up Dynamo Kyiv winger Nazar Voloshyn to the national team camp. The winger, who could make his debut next Friday in the match against France, has been moved from the reserve list to the main squad. This was reported by the UAF press service, according to UNN.

Details

"Serhiy Rebrov has called up Nazar Voloshyn to the national team camp. The Dynamo winger has been moved from the reserve list to the main squad," the UAF reported.

Addition

The head coach of the Ukrainian national team, Serhiy Rebrov, has determined the list of players who will prepare for the opening matches of the 2026 World Cup qualifying tournament against France and Azerbaijan. For the first time, Dynamo Kyiv defender Taras Mykhavko and Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Oleh Ochereko have been called up to the national team.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held in three countries: Canada, Mexico, and the USA from June 11 to July 19. For the first time, 48 teams will participate in the World Cup instead of 32.

Ukraine, in the qualifiers, plays in Group D along with France, Iceland, and Azerbaijan.

The first round, which will take place on September 5 in Wroclaw (Poland), our national team will play against France.

