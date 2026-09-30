Russia’s attack on Kyiv claimed the life of a municipal worker; debris was preliminarily found on the grounds of a Western embassy

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On the premises of one of the Western embassies in central Kyiv, fragments were reportedly found amid the ongoing Russian attacks on the capital. An employee of Kyivteploenergo was killed in Kyiv’s Solomianskyi district. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote about this on social media on September 30, UNN reports.

According to preliminary information, fragments were found on the premises of one of the Western embassies in the Shevchenkivskyi district, in central Kyiv. Emergency services are heading to the site - Klitschko wrote.

The mayor also reported another strike in the capital.

"In the Solomianskyi district, a warehouse building was hit. A truck is on fire," he said.

"Unfortunately, one person was killed as a result of the strike. We express our condolences to the family and loved ones. One injured person has also been reported," the Kyiv City Military Administration said regarding the aftermath in the Solomianskyi district.

"In the Solomianskyi district, where a warehouse building was hit, an employee of Kyivteploenergo, the driver of a vehicle, was killed. The company’s specialists were carrying out work at this location," Klitschko уточнив.

Update

Previously, according to the Kyiv City Military Administration, as of 8:00 a.m. on September 30, since the beginning of the day, the enemy had attacked the capital with ballistic missiles and UAVs. The consequences of the enemy shelling were recorded in four districts of Kyiv:

in the Podilskyi district, warehouse buildings and private residential houses were damaged. A fire broke out at one of the private residential houses; the fire was extinguished;

in the Sviatoshynskyi district, a fire broke out in a private one-story residential house and adjacent buildings; the fire was extinguished;

in the Holosiivskyi district, fires broke out at three sites—a concrete mixer, a bathhouse, and a utility room; the fires were extinguished;

in the Solomianskyi district, fragments of a UAV fell in an open area, causing grass to catch fire; the fire was extinguished.

Russia attacked Ukraine's energy infrastructure; new strikes have been reported since morning — the situation by region