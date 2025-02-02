Death toll in Poltava rises to 12 as a result of Russian shelling, including 2 children

The death toll in Poltava due to yesterday's Russian missile attack has risen again. So far, 12 victims have been reported, including children. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

Poltava: death toll rises to 12, including 2 children - the message says.



The State Emergency Service also reported that seventeen people were injured in a Russian air strike in Poltava. Among them are four children. Twenty-two people were rescued.

Currently, an emergency rescue operation is underway at the site of the enemy attack.

Recall

As UNN previously reported , 6 residential buildings and a kindergarten in Poltava were left without heat supply due to an enemy missile attack.