Death toll in Poltava rises to 12 as a result of Russian shelling, including 2 children

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 27911 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 67960 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 102940 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 106300 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 124372 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 102458 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 130150 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103563 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113311 views

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116914 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM • 106888 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM • 103457 views
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM • 94028 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112891 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107342 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 27911 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 124372 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 130150 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 163000 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 153070 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 1519 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 8824 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 107337 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 112889 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 138697 views
Death toll in Poltava rises to 12 as a result of Russian shelling, including 2 children

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 77591 views

A Russian missile attack in Poltava killed 12 people, including 2 children. 17 people were injured, including 4 children, and rescuers rescued 22 people.

The death toll in Poltava due to yesterday's Russian missile attack has risen again. So far, 12 victims have been reported, including children. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, UNN reports.

Poltava: death toll rises to 12, including 2 children

- the message says.

The State Emergency Service also reported that seventeen people were injured in a Russian air strike in Poltava. Among them are four children. Twenty-two people were rescued.

Currently, an emergency rescue operation is underway at the site of the enemy attack.

Recall

As UNN previously reported , 6 residential buildings and a kindergarten in Poltava were left without heat supply due to an enemy missile attack.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
state-emergency-service-of-ukraineState Emergency Service of Ukraine
poltavaPoltava

Contact us about advertising