Deadly missile attack in Dnipro: search and rescue operations continue
Kyiv • UNN
One person was killed and 12 injured, including a child, as a result of an enemy missile attack on a multi-storey building in Dnipro, Ukraine, destroying apartments from 8 to 11 floors and damaging 11 cars.
Search and rescue operations continue in a multi-storey building damaged by an enemy missile attack in Dnipro. It is known that 1 person was killed and 12 people, including a child, were injured. Two people have been rescued. Apartments from the 8th to the 11th floors were destroyed, 11 cars were damaged, and a fire of 150 square meters was extinguished. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
As of the morning of June 29, 1 person was killed and 12 people, including 1 child, were injured in Dnipro as a result of an enemy missile attack. Rescuers managed to save 2 people.
In one of the entrances of the high-rise, apartments from the 8th to the 11th floors were destroyed. In addition, 11 cars were damaged.
Rescuers extinguished the fire on an area of 150 square meters. 190 tons of construction waste were removed.
More than 100 rescuers and 35 units of equipment are involved in search and rescue operations.
