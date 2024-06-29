$41.340.03
Rocket attack in Dnipro: police find remains of one man, two women go missing

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26038 views

As a result of a Russian missile strike on a residential building in Dnipro, Ukraine, the remains of one person were found, two women are missing, and 8 other people were injured, including a child and a pregnant woman.

Rocket attack in Dnipro: police find remains of one man, two women go missing

Police found the remains of one person in Dnipro, identification is ongoing. Two women went missing after a rocket attack. DNA materials were taken from the relatives of the missing persons for examination. This was reported by the National Police of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

According to the information, Dnipro police reported the discovery of the remains of one person, who is currently being identified.

In addition, two women are reported missing.

These events were the result of a missile attack by the Russian army, which resulted in the injury of 8 more people, including a six-month-old baby and a pregnant woman, who needed medical care.

Police officers at the scene are taking all necessary measures to document the crime committed by the enemy military against civilians. In order to identify the victims of this tragedy, DNA materials were taken from the relatives of the missing persons to conduct the necessary examinations.

Affected citizens can contact the police station for receiving applications and reports, which is deployed near the site of the Russian crime

- National Police of Ukraine.

Recall

An enemy missile strike hit a high-rise building in Dnipro, causing a fire that killed 1 person, wounded 9 and required rescue of 2.

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

WarCrimes and emergencies
Dnipro
