Fire extinguished in Dnipro after enemy attack: 1 person killed, 9 injured, 2 rescued
Kyiv • UNN
In Dnipro, rescuers extinguished a fire after an enemy attack in a damaged high-rise building. As of 22:30, 1 person was killed, 9 were injured, and 2 people were rescued. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, UNN reports.
Details
A fire was reportedly extinguished in a residential building damaged by a rocket attack in Dnipro.
It is now known that 1 person was killed, 9 people were injured and 2 people were rescued.
In addition, 23 people were provided with psychological assistance.
The work is ongoing.
