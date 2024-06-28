Part of a house hit by occupants collapses in Dnipro - media

A part of the house attacked by Russian troops in Dnipro collapsed, UNN reports with reference to Suspilne.

According to the head of the Dnipropetrovs'k RMA Sergey Lysak , the number of victims has increased to 9.

"Two people are still not in touch. The search and rescue operation is ongoing," said the RMA head.

Recall

On the evening of June 28, Russian troops fired a missile at Dnipro, hitting a residential high-rise building . The attack destroyed four floors, and there is information about victims.