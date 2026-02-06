$43.140.03
Deadly car explosion in Odesa: SBU investigates terrorist act

Kyiv • UNN

 816 views

The SBU has opened a criminal case under the article "terrorist act" due to a car explosion in Odesa, which occurred around 05:00 on Akademika Korolyova Street. As a result of the explosion, the driver, a 21-year-old owner of a Toyota, died.

Deadly car explosion in Odesa: SBU investigates terrorist act

The SBU has classified the deadly car explosion in Odesa as a terrorist act and has already opened a corresponding criminal proceeding, the SBU in Odesa region reported, according to UNN.

The SBU classifies the car explosion in Odesa's Kyivskyi district as a terrorist act and has already opened a corresponding criminal proceeding.

- the SBU reported

According to preliminary investigation data, the explosion occurred today around 05:00 near a residential building on Akademika Korolyova Street. The car driver died.

The Security Service, together with the National Police, are carrying out comprehensive measures to establish all circumstances of the incident and the persons involved in its commission.

The pre-trial investigation is ongoing under Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (terrorist act)

- the SBU noted.

Recall

In Odesa, a Toyota car exploded in the morning, killing its 21-year-old owner. Law enforcement officers are working at the scene, and the circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergenciesUNN-Odesa
