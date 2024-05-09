Dead whale found on the bow of a cruise ship arriving in New York

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 67931 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 104634 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 147669 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 151948 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 248460 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 173702 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165032 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148257 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 224858 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113036 views

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

March 1, 12:32 PM • 101682 views
The first British tourists allowed to visit North Korea after a 5-year break told about their impressions

March 1, 01:18 PM • 39452 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 34098 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 52157 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 45698 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 248460 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 224858 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211041 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 236846 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 223724 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 67931 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

05:32 PM • 45698 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

04:47 PM • 52157 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112509 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113434 views
Dead whale found on the bow of a cruise ship arriving in New York

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 19213 views

An endangered seiwal is found dead on the bow of a cruise ship arriving in New York. He was probably hit by the ship.

An endangered species of sei whale, which usually lives in deep waters, was found on the bow of a cruise ship when it arrived at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. According to The New York Times, this was reported by the maritime authorities, UNN reports.

Details

On Saturday, a cruise ship approached New York City's Kohala, and during the inspection, a dead whale was found clinging to the bow of the vessel.

Marine experts identified the type of animal - it was a sei whale, known for its fast swimming and for preferring deep waters, far from the coast.

MSC Cruises, which owns the ship, said that the company is taking a number of measures to avoid such collisions. In particular, it trains deck officers and changes routes in certain areas to avoid whales.

Polar explorers show how whales jump in Antarctica28.04.24, 07:30 • 26607 views

Marine authorities reported that they towed the whale, which weighed more than 22,000 kg, to a beach in Sandy Hook, New Jersey, where they conducted a necropsy. According to preliminary results, the animal was alive and generally healthy when it was likely hit and killed by the ship.

The conservation group reported that it has dealt with more than 100 whales in the past few years, many of which have become entangled in nets or hit by vessels. The majority of these whales were humpback and North Atlantic right whales, and sei whale injuries remain more rare.

Add

Sei whales typically live in subtropical, temperate, and subpolar waters and are named after the Norwegian word for pollock, seje, because the mammals are often found together with fish. Their long, sleek bodies are usually dark blue or black with a creamy underside, often scarred by shark and lamprey bites.

In the 19th and 20th centuries, whales were commercially hunted for their meat and blubber, leading to the decimation of their population, which is now designated as depleted under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.

17.07.23, 18:34 • 378282 views

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
the-new-york-timesThe New York Times
new-york-stateNew York (state)
atlantic-oceanAtlantic Ocean
new-york-cityNew York City

