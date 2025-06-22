Day of Sorrow and Remembrance of War Victims in Ukraine

On June 22, Ukraine celebrates the Day of Mourning and Remembrance of War Victims - a day when millions of Ukrainians are honored, whose lives were cut short by the bloodiest tragedy of the XX century. This date reminds of the beginning of the German-Soviet war in 1941 and the price paid by the Ukrainian people for freedom and peace, writes UNN.

The essence and history of the Day of Mourning

The Day of Mourning and Remembrance of War Victims in Ukraine is celebrated annually on June 22. This day is dedicated to the beginning of the German-Soviet war in 1941, when Nazi Germany attacked the Soviet Union, including the territory of Ukraine.

In November 2000, the then President of Ukraine, Leonid Kuchma, signed a decree which, "for the sake of nationwide commemoration of the memory of the sons and daughters of the Ukrainian people, who fell during the Great Patriotic War of 1941 - 1945, their feat and sacrifice," resolved to establish the Day of Mourning and Remembrance of War Victims in Ukraine, to be celebrated annually on June 22.

Historical context of the event

On June 22, 1941, at 4 a.m., war entered the lives of millions of Ukrainians - German troops violated the borders of the USSR. For the Union, this marked the beginning of the Great Patriotic War, and for Ukraine - a true national tragedy.

The war period, from 1941 to 1945, claimed millions of human lives. Losses among Ukrainians were the highest among the countries affected by the war - more than 10 million Ukrainians died (in total, according to historians' estimates, 27 million people died in this war). More than 2 million Ukrainians were taken for forced labor to Germany, 700 cities and 30 thousand Ukrainian villages were completely destroyed.

Significance for modern society

The main purpose of this day:

to honor the memory of those who died during World War II;

to show respect to millions of Ukrainians who lost their lives, were subjected to repression, were forcibly deported, or were left homeless;

to remind about the horrors of war, so as not to allow such in the future.

June 22 is not just a reminder of the beginning of World War II on the territory of Ukraine. It is a reminder of the price of peace, the importance of national unity in the face of threats, and the preservation of truth about the past. Modern Ukrainian society is increasingly realizing that true history is a weapon against propaganda and aggression.

In the context of the war that Russia has been waging against Ukraine since 2014, the Day of Mourning has acquired new depth. It combines the past and present suffering of Ukrainians, emphasizing that aggression and violence still bring destruction, death, and grief.

Today, as then, Ukrainians stand in defense of their land. But now we are fighting under our own flag, for our own state, for the future of our children. This struggle is not only for Ukraine but also for the values of the entire civilized world.

